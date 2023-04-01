Ireland defender Dara O'Shea joins newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Ireland defender Dara O'Shea joins newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley
Ireland defender Dara O'Shea joins newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley
Dara O'Shea played over 100 matches at West Bromwich Albion
Dara O'Shea played over 100 matches at West Bromwich Albion
Reuters
Burnley have signed Ireland defender Dara O’Shea (24) from Championship side West Bromwich Albion, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Friday.

O'Shea, who is joining on a deal until at least 2027, had an eight million pounds release clause but West Brom have reportedly agreed to let him leave for seven million to generate much-needed income.

O'Shea leaves West Brom after playing 107 games for the club, including during their 2020/21 season in the top flight.

"It's great to welcome Dara to Burnley and we know he can play a big part in the progression of our football club," coach Vincent Kompany said in a statement.

"Strong at the back as well as confident moving forward, a leader with experience and knowledge of playing at the highest level."

The Dublin-born O’Shea came through the West Brom academy and had loan spells at Hereford United and Exeter City.

He made 37 appearances last season, scoring twice, after being hampered in the 2021-22 campaign by an ankle ligament injury that kept him sidelined for six months.

"I want to improve as a player first and foremost and I want to help the club achieve their goals," O'Shea said.

"I'm at the stage of my career now when I want to push myself. I want to be the best I can be, and this is the club that can help me do that and I can help them too."

Championship winners Burnley will take on Kompany's former club Manchester City in the season opener on August 11th.

Follow all the latest transfer news here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueO'Shea DaraBurnleyWest BromTransfer News
Related Articles
Premier League club Bournemouth sign Dutch winger Justin Kluivert from Roma
Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal sign Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves from Wolves
Updated
Manchester City set to bid for West Ham captain and Arsenal target Declan Rice
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Inter Miami announce Busquets signing, United make third bid for Mount
Updated
Brendan Rodgers targets European impact as his second spell at Celtic gets underway
Ligue 1 club Marseille appoint Marcelino as manager to replace Igor Tudor
Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently
Rafa Benitez agrees to become new Celta Vigo manager on three-year deal
FIFA confirm that the United States will host an expanded 32-team Club World Cup in 2025
Faruk Hadzibegic leaves job as Bosnia coach after Euro qualifying defeats
Bill Kenwright staying on as Everton chair while Farhad Moshiri joins board of directors
Here we go! How Fabrizio Romano became football's most respected journalist
Raphael Guerreiro joins Bayern on free transfer after seven years at Dortmund
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Inter Miami announce Busquets signing, United make third bid for Mount
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Medvedev crash out in Halle, Alcaraz into Queen's semi-finals
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Here we go! How Fabrizio Romano became football's most respected journalist