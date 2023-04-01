Ivan Toney scores 19 minutes into his Brentford comeback game against Forest

Ivan Toney scores 19 minutes into his Brentford comeback game against Forest

Brentford striker Ivan Toney (27) took just 19 minutes on Saturday to score on his Premier League return from an eight month ban for betting offences.

The England international opened his account with a perfectly flighted free kick, the ball bending to the right around the defensive wall, to equalise 1-1 against Nottingham Forest at the Community Stadium.

Forest had stunned the home crowd through Danilo in the third minute.

Toney, Brentford's top scorer last season with 20 goals in 30 league appearances, was barred from all football last July for 232 breaches of the betting rules.

Handed the captain's armband in the absence of injured regular skipper Christian Norgaard, the striker was playing his first competitive match in 259 days.