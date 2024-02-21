Jim Ratcliffe plans to knock 'enemies' Manchester City and Liverpool 'off their perch'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Jim Ratcliffe plans to knock 'enemies' Manchester City and Liverpool 'off their perch'
Jim Ratcliffe plans to knock 'enemies' Manchester City and Liverpool 'off their perch'
Jim Ratcliffe's (C) purchase of a minority stake in Manchester United was completed on Tuesday
Jim Ratcliffe's (C) purchase of a minority stake in Manchester United was completed on Tuesday
Profimedia
Manchester United's new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe said the English giants have much to learn from "enemies" Manchester City and Liverpool as he echoed Alex Ferguson by vowing to knock the pair "off their perch" within three years.

Ratcliffe completed the purchase of a 27.7 per cent stake in the club on Tuesday, but the terms of the deal will delegate control of football operations to his company INEOS as he seeks to rekindle United's former glories.

City and Liverpool have been the dominant forces in English football over the past decade, while United's fortunes have faded since celebrated former manager Ferguson retired in 2013.

Liverpool sit top of the Premier League and could move level with United's record of 20 English top-flight titles at the end of the season.

City have been champions for five of the past six seasons and this term they are aiming to become the first English side to win four consecutive top-flight titles.

Ferguson once described City as the "noisy neighbours" during the early days of their reign under Abu Dhabi ownership that has transformed the club's fortunes.

And he previously said his task when arriving at United in the late 1980s was to "knock Liverpool off their perch" after a period of dominance by the Merseyside club.

Both phrases were echoed by Ratcliffe, a self-proclaimed United fan, when he told reporters on Wednesday: "We have a lot to learn from our noisy neighbour (City) and the other neighbour (Liverpool). They are the enemy at the end of the day.

"There is nothing I would like better than to knock both of them off their perch. Equally, we are the three great northern clubs who are very close to one another.

"They have been in a good place for a while and there are things we can learn from both of them. They have sensible organisations, great people within the organisations, a good, driven and elite environment that they work in.

"I am very respectful of them but they are still the enemy."

Ratcliffe has already got to work in trying to overhaul some of United's failing structures off the field.

Omar Berrada has been poached from City to become the club's new chief executive and Dan Ashworth has been put on gardening leave by Newcastle as United try to finalise a deal for him to become sporting director at Old Trafford.

But British billionaire Ratcliffe pleaded for some patience while he attempts to restore United to the top of English and European football.

United have not won the Premier League since 2013 and last lifted the Champions League in 2008.

"It's not a light switch. It's not an overnight change - it's going to take two or three seasons," Ratcliffe added.

"You have to ask the fans for some patience. I know the world these days likes instant gratification but that's not the case with football really.

"It's not a 10-year plan. The fans would run out of patience if it was a 10-year plan. But it's certainly a three-year plan to get there."

Ratcliffe assured fans his investment is not financially motivated as he makes "enough money in chemicals and oil and gas".

And he has plans to either redevelop Old Trafford or build a new stadium as he admitted the 74,000 capacity venue has "fallen behind" the homes of other leading clubs in the past 20 years.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedManchester CityLiverpool
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Alexander-Arnold still out for Liverpool but Salah back in contention
Palmer reuniting with Manchester City as Liverpool aim to tame Toney
Who's Missing: Clean bill of health for Guardiola and Man City, Liverpool's issues deepen
Show more
Football
Maccabi Haifa progress to Europa Conference League last 16 after battling past Gent
Intense and honest: Who is new Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner?
German Bundesliga drops foreign investor search after fan protests
Updated
Late Lopes penalty moves Yokohama F. Marinos into Asian Champions League quarters
Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Derby Week: Rapid vs Austria - The battle for Vienna tinged with fading former glory
2024 European Championships: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Race for the Scudetto: Inter have the title wrapped up as Paredes shines for Roma
Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel agree to part ways at the end of the season
Updated
Most Read
Lionel Messi again in spotlight ahead of first full MLS season
Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel agree to part ways at the end of the season
Ace machine Ivo Karlovic officially calls time on 'unorthodox' career
Veteran Alex Morgan replaces injured Mia Fishel on USWNT's Gold Cup roster

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings