Jurgen Klopp tells critics not to 'judge' Jordan Henderson over Saudi move

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Jurgen Klopp tells critics not to 'judge' Jordan Henderson over Saudi move
Jurgen Klopp tells critics not to 'judge' Jordan Henderson over Saudi move
Jordan Henderson and Jurgen Klopp during their time together at Liverpool
Jordan Henderson and Jurgen Klopp during their time together at Liverpool
AFP
Jurgen Klopp said Jordan Henderson's (33) critics should not dare to judge the former Liverpool midfielder after he ended his controversial spell in Saudi Arabia by joining Ajax.

Just six months after quitting Liverpool, Henderson left Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq on Thursday in a surprise switch to Dutch side Ajax.

Henderson's lucrative move to a country where same-sex relationships are illegal was heavily criticised in Britain, where he had previously been a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.

Responding to a fresh wave of criticism of Henderson after he called time on his Saudi stay, Liverpool boss Klopp said he did not deserve to have his personal choices questioned.

"People are really critical of Hendo about the move, first there and now coming back," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"I don't know how we dare, always judging these kind of things. We have one life and we have to make decisions and sometimes our decisions are perfect in the first case and sometimes it is different after you made them.

"He was there and it was 100 per cent an interesting experience and I spoke to him and 99 per cent of football things there were absolutely fine."

Henderson captained Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2019 and lifted the club's first Premier League title for 30 years the following season.

And, while Ajax are struggling in the Dutch league at present, Klopp believes the move to Amsterdam will help revitalise Henderson after a difficult period.

"There are many things to develop in the future but (he was) never really critical or saying: 'It's not possible that that's not there', but then he thought it is better for him and the family to come back to Europe and now he is at Ajax Amsterdam, a sensational club in a difficult moment," he said.

"I'm happy for him as it looks like he is happy and that is the most important thing to me.

"He is going to Holland where he can enjoy his football definitely again. The family will feel wonderful because the city is absolutely outstanding.

"I will definitely talk to him in these few days but he has a few things to do which are more important."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueEredivisieSaudi Professional LeagueHenderson JordanLiverpoolAjaxAl Ettifaq FC
Related Articles
Jordan Henderson signs for Ajax after ending controversial Saudi spell
Jordan Henderson concedes on 'difficult year' for him and new club Ajax
Jordan Henderson set to leave Al Ettifaq with Ajax medical booked
Show more
Football
Guinea put one foot in AFCON's second round with crucial win over Gambia
Football Tracker: Inter smash Lazio to reach Super Cup final, Alaves and Guinea win
Updated
Dominant Inter cruise into Italian Super Cup final after beating Lazio by three
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
Updated
Iran through to Asian Cup last 16 with narrow win over minnows Hong Kong
Late Cameroon comeback not enough as Senegal soar into AFCON knock-outs
Al Ittihad 'furious' with Karim Benzema for returning to club 17 days late
Tanzania coach to be suspended for the remainder of AFCON after insulting Morocco
Updated
Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli loses bid to overturn ban
New Roma manager De Rossi believes fans can love both him and Mourinho
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real Madrid to book Copa del Rey quarter-final berth
Kudus makes mark for Ghana in Egypt draw as game overshadowed by Salah injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings