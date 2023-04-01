Jordan Henderson signs for Ajax after ending controversial Saudi spell

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson (33) has completed a free transfer to Dutch giants Ajax, cutting short his controversial summer move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq.

He joined up with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard - who is surprisingly set to sign a new contract extension - in Saudi Arabia's lucrative Pro League in the summer on a reported £350,000-a-week wage but spent just six months in the Middle East.

It is understood that he will be taking a considerable pay cut to move to Amsterdam and could even be forfeiting all of his wages from the spell.

Henderson caused a stir amongst LGBTQ+ groups amidst the move, with some criticising the England international of hypocrisy after his support and charity work during his time with the Reds, feeling it clashed with the Gulf state's poor human rights records regarding homosexuality.

Homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death in Saudi Arabia.

Jordan Henderson has cut short his time at Al Ettifaq Profimedia

He was even booed by some England supporters last year after the transfer, with many fans also slamming Gareth Southgate for continuing to include him in Three Lions squads.

He also received backlash after he attempted to justify his decision in a September interview with The Athletic, in which he claimed he was "not motivated by money" and relished the opportunity to make the Saudi Pro League "one of the best in the world" while "respecting different cultures and beliefs."

Henderson previously captained Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years in 2020 and also to Champions League glory in 2019.

Jordan Henderson is a former Liverpool captain AFP

He made 17 appearances in the SPL, providing four assists while Gerrard's side ended up languishing in eighth place in the table.

Rumours had ramped up in the past week that Ajax were keen on the midfielder as they seek to recover from the worst start in their history that left them briefly bottom of the Dutch league.

Henderson, a Sunderland native and academy product, was also attracting interest from Premier League teams including Newcastle, Everton and West Ham - as well as his boyhood club in the Championship - but has instead opted for a move to the Eredivisie side who are in desperate need of experience and leadership to boost a relatively young and experimental squad.

Ajax coach John van 't Schip told the club's website: "We wanted an experienced midfielder with leadership qualities. Partially due to injuries in the team, we were looking for someone who could step in immediately. Jordan Henderson is that type of player.

"His arrival means a huge enhancement for our squad. Both on and off the pitch, a football player of this calibre is important for our many young players. He's an English international player and has won the Champions League and many other prizes with Liverpool.

"I am happy he's here, and I think it's very good for our club that he's an Ajacied from today onwards."

Henderson will wear the number six shirt.

Ajax are currently fifth in the league with 28 points from 17 games but are 23 points off leaders PSV, who have remarkably won every game so far this campaign.

Henderson will not be eligible for Ajax's next match against Waalwijk on January 21st due to international clearance restraints but could be in line to make his debut in their fixture away to Heracles the following weekend.