EXCLUSIVE: Eros Grezda on Rangers, Defoe & Liverpool legend Gerrard 'the coach'

The Liverpool legend is battling to keep his job in Saudi Arabia with Al Ettifaq, with his team winless since October and sitting mid-table. A draw with bottom of the league Al Hazem on Thursday only compounded the pressure Steven Gerrard is under.

But for Albanian Eros Grezda (28), Gerrard remains the most innovative and forward-thinking coach he has encountered.

"Yes Gerrard was a great player," Grezda told Tribalfootball.com, "but I also think he will have a great career and will achieve great things as a coach.

"The training under him was always interesting and appealing."

Indeed Grezda, who spent two years at Ibrox, added: "For example in his training we never had just traditional long runs. But we had more and more games, different situations of games and these kinds of training sessions, so we as players always were looking forward to come into the training."

Making Grezda's comments all the more impactful was how Gerrard ended his Gers career, bombing him out after an incident in an U21 game. Despite the issues, Grezda says he's always treasured his time with Rangers - and would welcome a return to Scotland.

"My best experience? I would choose my time at Rangers, but I actually had my best sporting moment when playing for Osijek in Croatia.

"Of course, I would choose (again) the Scottish League, during my time there I saw a high level in everything in every aspect of the training, of the organisation. The league there is very hard, very physical and it's much more difficult than in the other leagues I have played."

At Ibrox, Grezda found himself playing alongside former Tottenham and England striker Jermain Defoe - again a memory and influence that he still leans on today.

He continued: "Yes I have played with lots of important players during my career.

"I must mention Jermain Defoe during my time at Rangers. He was a down to earth guy, very humble and always ready to help me and give me advice.

"Defoe was a great professional player. Despite the fact he was at the end of his career, he was always the first to come into the training and did extra training after we finished the session."

Still only 28 and at the peak of his powers, Grezda chose to return home this season, signing with Partizani Tirana. A year away in Hungary with Zalaegerszeg preparing him for his homecoming. It marked the first time the Kosovo-born Grezda had played senior club football on Albanian soil.

"To be honest when I decided to come to Albania to play for Partizani I didn't have any clue about the Albanian league level or the teams here," he smiled.

"But during these months I have noticed that the level of the league here is good, we only need more regarding the infrastructure aspect. For example, at Partizani we are very well off in this aspect. If the other teams could follow the example of Partizani and make this kind of investment it would raise the level of our championship.

"I plan to play as best as I can here at Partizani and in the future who knows what will happen?"

Of course, in 2024 we'll see the latest edition of the Euros, with Sylvinho's Albania reaching the finals with a flourish.

"The new coach Sylvinho has brought a new mentality which we needed a lot," adds Grezda, who has 13 caps with his country. "And I think the players have found themselves adapting very well with the system the coach uses. I am very happy for all the players there and I can't wait to see our national team play in Euro 2024.

"I'm still in contact with 70% of the squad and I've congratulated them. I think we can have an exciting tournament."