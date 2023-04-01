EXCLUSIVE: Eros Grezda on Rangers, Defoe & Liverpool legend Gerrard 'the coach'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. EXCLUSIVE: Eros Grezda on Rangers, Defoe & Liverpool legend Gerrard 'the coach'
EXCLUSIVE: Eros Grezda on Rangers, Defoe & Liverpool legend Gerrard 'the coach'
Eros Grezda in action for Rangers in 2018
Eros Grezda in action for Rangers in 2018
Profimedia
The Liverpool legend is battling to keep his job in Saudi Arabia with Al Ettifaq, with his team winless since October and sitting mid-table. A draw with bottom of the league Al Hazem on Thursday only compounded the pressure Steven Gerrard is under.

But for Albanian Eros Grezda (28), Gerrard remains the most innovative and forward-thinking coach he has encountered.

"Yes Gerrard was a great player," Grezda told Tribalfootball.com, "but I also think he will have a great career and will achieve great things as a coach.

"The training under him was always interesting and appealing."

Indeed Grezda, who spent two years at Ibrox, added: "For example in his training we never had just traditional long runs. But we had more and more games, different situations of games and these kinds of training sessions, so we as players always were looking forward to come into the training."

Making Grezda's comments all the more impactful was how Gerrard ended his Gers career, bombing him out after an incident in an U21 game. Despite the issues, Grezda says he's always treasured his time with Rangers - and would welcome a return to Scotland.

"My best experience? I would choose my time at Rangers, but I actually had my best sporting moment when playing for Osijek in Croatia.

"Of course, I would choose (again) the Scottish League, during my time there I saw a high level in everything in every aspect of the training, of the organisation. The league there is very hard, very physical and it's much more difficult than in the other leagues I have played."

At Ibrox, Grezda found himself playing alongside former Tottenham and England striker Jermain Defoe - again a memory and influence that he still leans on today.

He continued: "Yes I have played with lots of important players during my career.

"I must mention Jermain Defoe during my time at Rangers. He was a down to earth guy, very humble and always ready to help me and give me advice.

"Defoe was a great professional player. Despite the fact he was at the end of his career, he was always the first to come into the training and did extra training after we finished the session."

Still only 28 and at the peak of his powers, Grezda chose to return home this season, signing with Partizani Tirana. A year away in Hungary with Zalaegerszeg preparing him for his homecoming. It marked the first time the Kosovo-born Grezda had played senior club football on Albanian soil.

"To be honest when I decided to come to Albania to play for Partizani I didn't have any clue about the Albanian league level or the teams here," he smiled.

"But during these months I have noticed that the level of the league here is good, we only need more regarding the infrastructure aspect. For example, at Partizani we are very well off in this aspect. If the other teams could follow the example of Partizani and make this kind of investment it would raise the level of our championship.

"I plan to play as best as I can here at Partizani and in the future who knows what will happen?"

Of course, in 2024 we'll see the latest edition of the Euros, with Sylvinho's Albania reaching the finals with a flourish.

"The new coach Sylvinho has brought a new mentality which we needed a lot," adds Grezda, who has 13 caps with his country. "And I think the players have found themselves adapting very well with the system the coach uses. I am very happy for all the players there and I can't wait to see our national team play in Euro 2024.

"I'm still in contact with 70% of the squad and I've congratulated them. I think we can have an exciting tournament."

Mentions
FootballEuroGrezda ErosDefoe JermainSylvinhoLiverpoolPartizaniAl Ettifaq FCAl Hazem RassOsijekZalaegerszegiTottenhamFeaturesGerrard StevenQPR
Related Articles
Alternative 2023 Premier League table: Villa second, Arsenal fourth
From VAR to sale sagas: The biggest Premier League talking points in 2023
From Maddison to Doku: The top Premier League signings of the season so far
Show more
Football
Salah nets twice as Liverpool continue title charge with Newcastle victory
EXCLUSIVE: "If Messi had chosen Spain he would already have two World Cups" admits Pernia
Ghana's Partey and Lamptey miss out on Cup of Nations finals
From Mbappe to Modric: Football's best potential free agents in 2024
Mitoma named in Japan's Asian Cup squad despite ankle injury
PSG sign Brazilian defender Beraldo on a five-year deal
Transfer News LIVE: Greenwood drawing interest, Van de Beek joins Frankfurt
Updated
'Kind of the way our season has gone,' says Tottenham's Postecoglou after Sarr injury
Most Read
Why Fatawu Issahaku should skip the AFCON and focus on his Leicester City future
Littler topples Dolan to reach semi-finals of PDC World Championship
Gakpo confident that fellow Liverpool forwards will fill in for absent Salah
Transfer News LIVE: Greenwood drawing interest, Van de Beek joins Frankfurt

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings