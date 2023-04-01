Kai Havertz consulted Declan Rice prior to making Arsenal move

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Kai Havertz consulted Declan Rice prior to making Arsenal move
Kai Havertz consulted Declan Rice prior to making Arsenal move
Rice and Havertz both joined Arsenal this summer
Rice and Havertz both joined Arsenal this summer
AFP
Kai Havertz (24) admits speaking with Declan Rice (24) before making the move from Chelsea to Arsenal.

Rice also arrived in the summer from West Ham.

Havertz told arsenal.com: “Before I joined, I spoke a lot with Declan Rice as well, who I know through Mason Mount.

"For me it was very easy to come into the team because there are so many young players.

"I've played against a lot of them already so I know them from the pitch, and I have found it easy to make friends here. Hopefully it will continue like this."

On Arsenal's fans, he also said: "It's very important to feel trust from the fans.

"It's always tough when you come from Chelsea, because they are big rivals, so it can take weeks to get some trust from the fans. But goals and good games can help me to get it and I will always give 100 per cent in the games and training sessions.

"I think they will recognise this as well, which is very important. I'm really happy to be here."

Mentions
FootballRice DeclanHavertz KaiArsenalPremier League
Related Articles
OPINION: VAR is rapidly becoming one of English football's biggest problems
Arsenal legend Ray Parlour on Declan Rice's impact, potential transfers and more
Arsenal v Man City preview: Last season's top two get reacquainted
Show more
Football
Derby Week: Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers ready to battle for city
Venezuela federation criticises police after World Cup qualifier in Peru
Tottenham's Bissouma 'doesn't feel any pressure' in the Premier League
Manchester United's Harry Maguire accepts Ghana MP apology for mockery
Ireland confirm coach Kenny's exit after poor Euro qualifying campaign
Updated
Belgium detains three more people over attack on Swedish football fans
Everton fuelled by points penalty disappointment - director of football
Time is running out for Ghana and Chris Hughton with AFCON looming
Erling Haaland stumps up for Bryne fans to go to play-off game
Most Read
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
Tennis Tracker: Australia battle back to defeat Czech Republic in Davis Cup
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss after crowd trouble at Maracana

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings