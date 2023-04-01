Kai Havertz consulted Declan Rice prior to making Arsenal move

Kai Havertz (24) admits speaking with Declan Rice (24) before making the move from Chelsea to Arsenal.

Rice also arrived in the summer from West Ham.

Havertz told arsenal.com: “Before I joined, I spoke a lot with Declan Rice as well, who I know through Mason Mount.

"For me it was very easy to come into the team because there are so many young players.

"I've played against a lot of them already so I know them from the pitch, and I have found it easy to make friends here. Hopefully it will continue like this."

On Arsenal's fans, he also said: "It's very important to feel trust from the fans.

"It's always tough when you come from Chelsea, because they are big rivals, so it can take weeks to get some trust from the fans. But goals and good games can help me to get it and I will always give 100 per cent in the games and training sessions.

"I think they will recognise this as well, which is very important. I'm really happy to be here."