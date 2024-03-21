Liverpool's former throw-in specialist Gronnemark on working with Klopp

Jurgen Klopp will depart Liverpool at the end of the season

Thomas Gronnemark (48) might not be a name which is known to many, but the specialist throw-in coach worked with some of the world's best players in his time at Liverpool before joining Thomas Frank and Brentford last summer.

Gronnemark joined Liverpool in 2018 and was part of their success which saw them win a Champions League and a Premier League title.

As well as coaching the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, and Sadio Mane, Gronnemark also worked alongside departing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp sent shockwaves through the football world in January when he announced he would be leaving the club in the summer.

When asked about Klopp's dynasty coming to an end, Gronnemark admitted he was surprised by the decision.

"Most people were surprised about this decision of Klopp leaving his position at the end of the season because most people thought he would leave when his contract expired," Gronnemark told Tribal Football.

"It is a decision that Klopp had all the right to take and of course, for the fans, it's very hard to accept it.

"I understand that well and now the club has a difficult job of finding a good manager, (but) I am sure they will do.

"All the community there will miss Jurgen, and I am proud to have worked with him and to have won seven trophies with him."

Thomas Gronnemark is a specialist throw-in coach AFP

Reflecting on his time with Klopp, Gronnemark remarked: "He's a fantastic guy to work with, he is funny, he is ambitious, and he is also a really good listener.

"He gives his colleagues responsibilities, and he isn't the only person who talks, (he) allows others also to talk.

"For example, during my time there I was free to organise the training session as I would prefer, always coordinating with him and his staff but he never got in the middle of my session and was never obligated to do things or change things.

"Jurgen is good at trusting his staff, trusting his players and that's one of the reasons why people love him.

"So, I loved all my five years with Klopp and at Liverpool."