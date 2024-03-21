Liverpool's former throw-in specialist Gronnemark on working with Klopp

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Liverpool's former throw-in specialist Gronnemark on working with Klopp
Liverpool's former throw-in specialist Gronnemark on working with Klopp
Jurgen Klopp will depart Liverpool at the end of the season
Jurgen Klopp will depart Liverpool at the end of the season
Reuters
Thomas Gronnemark (48) might not be a name which is known to many, but the specialist throw-in coach worked with some of the world's best players in his time at Liverpool before joining Thomas Frank and Brentford last summer.

Gronnemark joined Liverpool in 2018 and was part of their success which saw them win a Champions League and a Premier League title.

As well as coaching the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, and Sadio Mane, Gronnemark also worked alongside departing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp sent shockwaves through the football world in January when he announced he would be leaving the club in the summer.

When asked about Klopp's dynasty coming to an end, Gronnemark admitted he was surprised by the decision.

"Most people were surprised about this decision of Klopp leaving his position at the end of the season because most people thought he would leave when his contract expired," Gronnemark told Tribal Football.

"It is a decision that Klopp had all the right to take and of course, for the fans, it's very hard to accept it.

"I understand that well and now the club has a difficult job of finding a good manager, (but) I am sure they will do.

"All the community there will miss Jurgen, and I am proud to have worked with him and to have won seven trophies with him."

Thomas Gronnemark is a specialist throw-in coach
AFP

Reflecting on his time with Klopp, Gronnemark remarked: "He's a fantastic guy to work with, he is funny, he is ambitious, and he is also a really good listener.

"He gives his colleagues responsibilities, and he isn't the only person who talks, (he) allows others also to talk.

"For example, during my time there I was free to organise the training session as I would prefer, always coordinating with him and his staff but he never got in the middle of my session and was never obligated to do things or change things.

"Jurgen is good at trusting his staff, trusting his players and that's one of the reasons why people love him.

"So, I loved all my five years with Klopp and at Liverpool."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueKlopp JurgenLiverpoolFeatures
Related Articles
The Regista: Energy and tactical tweaks inspire Liverpool's comeback against City
Premier League talking points: Klopp believing and Havertz firing
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool robbed of penalty in thrilling draw with Man City
Show more
Football
Koopmeiners asks to leave Atalanta and reveals Premier League interest
Mainoo hopeful of making England's Euro 2024 squad after being 'shocked' by first call-up
Israel boss says focused on football, not fans, ahead of Euros playoff
Court rules Robinho must serve Italian gang rape sentence in Brazil
Goals galore as Premier League scoring rates see biggest soar in just under a century
West Ham and Brazil star Lucas Paqueta cooperating in FA betting investigation
Liverpool's Joe Gomez feels England recall 'closes chapter' on injury torment
Hosts France favourites after kind men's football draw for Paris Olympics
Bayern Munich defender Boey out for several weeks with new hamstring injury
Most Read
Court rules Robinho must serve Italian gang rape sentence in Brazil
Aryna Sabalenka 'heartbroken' over death of former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov
Saudi deal in spotlight as Spanish Football Federation and Rubiales raided
Wozniacki unhappy that Halep was given wildcard on return from doping ban

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings