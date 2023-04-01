Managers should be 'more involved' in drafting refereeing guidelines, says Pochettino

  Flashscore News
  Football
  Premier League
  Managers should be 'more involved' in drafting refereeing guidelines, says Pochettino
Poch thinks managers should have a greater involvement in drafting refereeing guidelines
Poch thinks managers should have a greater involvement in drafting refereeing guidelines
Profimedia
Premier League managers should have a greater involvement in drafting refereeing guidelines after a series of controversial decisions this season, particularly involving Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino said.

Earlier this month, Pochettino's side handed Tottenham Hotspur a 4-1 defeat in chaotic and controversial fashion to end their unbeaten start in England's top flight this season.

The London derby contained five disallowed goals, umpteen VAR reviews, 21 minutes of stoppage time, injuries and flare-ups on the pitch.

The Argentine, once a fierce critic of VAR, believed the system worked and said all the decisions were fair.

Pochettino, however, was left furious after leaders Manchester City were awarded a penalty in Chelsea's 4-4 draw at home before the international break.

Pochettino was furious with the referee at the end of the City game
Profimedia

"We all have full respect for the referees, we understand perfectly that their job is really tough," Pochettino said ahead of Chelsea's trip to Newcastle United.

"But the problem is you get frustrated sometimes during the game because of the VAR. The referee is not responsible sometimes. You cannot complain to the VAR. That is a problem."

He said he will try to control his emotions moving forward, having stormed onto the pitch to confront referee Anthony Taylor after the draw at Stamford Bridge.

"I think sometimes we are frustrated. I think coaches need to be more involved in the decisions, and to work together during the season," Pochettino added.

"It is not (ideal) to arrive the week before the start of the Premier League season and say, 'okay, the new rules are this. What do you think?'. Nothing, because you have already made the decision."

Chelsea, 10th after picking 16 points from 12 matches, travel to face seventh-placed Newcastle at St James' Park later on Saturday.

