Manchester United reopen comms line with agents for Porto striker Mehdi Taremi

Manchester United reopen comms line with agents for Porto striker Mehdi Taremi
Porto striker Mehdi Taremi in action against Barcelona
Porto striker Mehdi Taremi in action against Barcelona
Reuters
Porto striker Mehdi Taremi (31) is being considered by Manchester United for the January market.

There is now an acceptance inside United that Rasmus Hojlund (20) is being asked to take on too much as their lone senior centre forward.

As such, manager Erik ten Hag and technical chief John Murtough are seeking an experienced centre-forward and Taremi is on the radar.

United had scouts posted at Porto's win against Vizela on the weekend to check on the Iran international.

Taremi came close to joining AC Milan over the summer and his agent also met with United officials at Carrington.

Borna Khoramdel, CEO of Arvand Sport, discussed Taremi with United in July and the communication lines have remained open.

While reluctant to lose their centre forward midseason, Porto will sell for the right price knowing Taremi is eager for one final shot at the big leagues.

