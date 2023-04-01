Manchester United's Lindelof available to face Sheffield United in wake of Brussels attack

Lindelof could start against Sheffield United
Lindelof could start against Sheffield United
Reuters
Victor Lindelof (29) will be ready for Manchester United's Premier League trip to Sheffield United on Saturday, four days after returning from Sweden duty in Brussels, where two Swedish fans were killed before a Euro 2024 qualifier against Belgium.

The Belgium-Sweden game was suspended at halftime and subsequently abandoned after two were killed and one was seriously injured by a suspected Islamist militant on Monday.

"As Sweden national team captain (Lindelof) had to stay in front and give statements but he dealt with it," United manager Erik ten Hag told a press conference on Friday.

"He's exhausted after it. He didn't sleep overnight. He returned and yesterday he was back in training... (But) Victor has energy and is ready to play this game," he added.

If United win at bottom side Sheffield United it would be their first back-to-back wins in the league this season after their 2-1 win at home against Brentford. But Ten Hag was not taking anything for granted.

"If you have seen their results against (Manchester) City and Tottenham Hotspur, they were very narrow wins," he said. "If you don't play your best football, you can lose."

The manager also voiced support for struggling goalkeeper Andre Onana.

"As every player who's coming into the Premier League, you need an integration period," Ten Hag said. "But he has to step up."

United are 10th in the standings with 12 points, having lost four games and won four.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedLindelof VictorSheffield Utd
