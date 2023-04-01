Martin Odegaard penalty gives 10-man Arsenal tight win over Crystal Palace

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side maintained their 100% record so far this season with a gutsy 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace, becoming just the second visiting team since January to take three points away from Selhurst Park.

With fond memories of Selhurst Park following their opening day victory last season, Arsenal were hoping for a similar result to kick off their campaign on the road this time around.

No side in the Premier League picked up more away points than the north Londoners during the 2022/23 season and it was Arteta’s side who came closest during a tightly-fought first period.

Eddie Nketiah poked a right-footed shot goalwards but was denied by the post, before the 24-year-old missed the target entirely with his next effort, having been expertly slipped through by Declan Rice.

Crystal Palace's English defender #06 Marc Guehi (R) closes in as Arsenal's English striker #14 Eddie Nketiah shoots but hits the post AFP

Martin Odegaard would at least test goalkeeper Sam Johnstone with a long-range effort before the interval, but a frustrated Arsenal were forced to trudge back into the dressing room on level terms following a first half they’d dominated.

Perhaps unfortunate to have not been ahead at the break, a free-flowing Arsenal started on the front foot in the second period and eventually found an all-deserved breakthrough.

Arsenal's Norwegian midfielder #08 Martin Odegaard (R) celebrates scoring his team's first goal AFP

It came with a slice of luck though, as the ever-dangerous Nketiah earned his side a penalty kick after being brought down by Johnstone inside the 18-yard box.

Needing little time to come to the conclusion that it was a foul, referee David Coote pointed to the spot, where Ødegaard confidently strolled up to slot home his first goal of the new campaign.

Arsenal's Japanese defender #18 Takehiro Tomiyasu (R) leaves the pitch after being sent off AFP

Having found a breakthrough, plenty would’ve expected Arsenal to push on and put the game to bed. Alas, a seven-minute spell that saw Takehiro Tomiyasu pick up two yellow cards completely flipped the contest on its head.

The Japanese international was understandably handed his first yellow for taking too long with a throw-in, before Coote sent the fullback off moments later for an adjudged push on Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew, where contact from Tomiyasu looked, at best, minimal.

Match stats Flashscore

Eventually forced to play close to half an hour with 10 men, Arteta will be grateful the home side were as passive with their approach as they were.

Despite the man advantage, Crystal Palace struggled to carve out any real opportunities and while Eberechi Eze looked the most threatening in a red and blue shirt, the dynamic midfielder was unable to inspire an Eagles comeback, with the Gunners eventually holding onto their slender lead.

Player ratings Flashscore

Flashscore Player of the Match: William Saliba (Arsenal)

