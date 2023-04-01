Mitoma at the double as Brighton breeze through Bournemouth

Mitoma at the double as Brighton breeze through Bournemouth
Brighton and Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma celebrates scoring their side's second goal
Brighton and Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma celebrates scoring their side's second goal
Profimedia
A third successive Premier League victory for Brighton &amp; Hove Albion catapulted them into the top-three, as Roberto De Zerbi’s side came from behind to see off Bournemouth at the AMEX Stadium.

The Seagulls were looking to respond after a shock defeat on their UEFA Europa League debut against AEK Athens, but they were completely undone by Bournemouth’s tactical setup in the early stages.

Andoni Iraola, whose Rayo Vallecano side won the ball in the final third more often than any team in Europe’s top five leagues last term, had his Cherries marking man-to-man, and a cat and mouse game was ensuing when Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen was in possession as he tried to entice the visitors to press.

It was a game the Dutchman would lose in the 25th minute however, as he was caught on the ball by Ryan Christie outside his area, leaving Dominic Solanke with the simple task to score into an empty net.

De Zerbi’s men had produced very little to trouble Neto in the Bournemouth goal, but in first half stoppage time, the Seagulls drew level in fortuitous circumstances.

Match stats
Flashscore

A hopeful Billy Gilmour cross from the left appeared harmless until Milos Kerkez, in his efforts to head clear, got the faintest touch on the ball and inadvertently directed it over his goalkeeper.

The Brighton boss made a double change at the break to try and transform his side’s attacking efforts, introducing wingers Ansu Fati and Kaoru Mitoma. Sensationally, within 15 seconds of the restart the substitutes had paid dividends as the pair combined with Mahmoud Dahoud to allow Mitoma to steer home and put the hosts ahead.

Chances were now flowing at both ends, and Fati missed a huge chance to double the hosts’ lead, moments before Ilya Zabarnyi headed over for the Cherries. The visitors simply had no answer for Mitoma though, who scored again 13 minutes from time to seal victory for Brighton.

Player ratings
Flashscore

A teasing cross from Pervis Estupinan was met by the arriving Japan international to steer a free header into the far corner.

Although Bournemouth continued to press forward, they weren’t able to get themselves back into the contest and as a result, slumped to a sixth consecutive league match without a win under new boss Iraola.

They’re just two points clear of the drop zone and only above the newly-promoted sides, while Brighton continue to fly high and sit just three points adrift of leaders Manchester City after a third consecutive league win by a 3-1 scoreline.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
