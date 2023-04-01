We must improve our mentality, says De Zerbi after Brighton go top of Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion put in a great performance to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 on Saturday and top the Premier League table, but the ambitious south-coast club must still strive to get better, manager Roberto de Zerbi (44) said.

After going 1-0 up at halftime, Brighton cut Wolves' defence apart with three goals in nine minutes after the restart at Molineux Stadium to stamp their authority on the game and send the home side to the bottom of the standings.

"I'm really pleased with the result and the performance. We played very well. We could play better, improve in our mentality, because we have a big target," De Zerbi, who guided Brighton to Europe last season, told the BBC.

"To reach them you have to play the same way for 90 minutes. We will reach that for sure."

Key match stats
Flashscore

Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring with a solo goal and provided the assist for the second, while Solly March scored twice with Julio Enciso assisting both.

"Mitoma is a top player. March scored two goals, Enciso was the best player on the pitch," he added.

"I'm really lucky, I have an incredible squad, the right mix between young and old players. We are happy but we know our potential is bigger.

"We have two players for every position. They will play for sure and be important for the team, they will have a lot of chances. We are a very important team, with many big players. My work is to push them more and get better."

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil, who took charge two days before the season kicked off, said things were "very early in the process" and admitted there were many things his side needed to fix.

"We created chances, but Brighton are clinical. That is now two games where we haven't converted chances," he said.

"If you miss chances, things can go against you. We need to keep creating opportunities... We didn't and they did."

