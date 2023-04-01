Liverpool put three past Bournemouth despite new signing Mac Allister seeing red

Liverpool extended their unbeaten Premier League run to 13 matches as they battled back from a goal down to beat Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield.

When the offside flag spared Liverpool’s blushes after Jaidon Anthony pounced upon an early Liverpool defensive mix-up to tap into an empty net, you’d have expected the Reds to learn from their errors.

That wasn’t the case though, as just a minute later the Cherries again picked Liverpool’s pocket in a great position, and this time the goal did count, as Antoine Semenyo was quickest to react to the loose ball, rifling home from 12 yards to fire Bournemouth into a surprise early lead.

The opening stages of this match would perhaps be best compared to a game of basketball, and it didn’t take long for Liverpool to threaten the goal themselves, with Virgil van Dijk’s bullet header cannoning back off the crossbar.

That only proved to be a temporary reprieve for Andoni Iraola’s men, as Liverpool were back on level terms shortly before the half hour mark - and in some style too. Diogo Jota kept the ball alive in the box, squaring for Luis Diaz, who took one touch to tee himself up before acrobatically steering home with his second.

From then on, the tide turned in the game. Liverpool made their dominance count, albeit in rather fortuitous circumstances, when Joe Rothwell was perhaps hard done by when he was adjudged to have felled Dominik Szoboszlai in the area.

Match stats Flashscore

The Reds’ luck didn’t stop there either, as Mohamed Salah’s initial penalty was saved by Neto, but the rebound fell favourably for the Egyptian to steer home his first goal of the season.

Salah celebrates opening his account for the season Profimeida

It wasn’t quite plain sailing for Liverpool though, whose task of seeing the game out was made tougher when Alexis Mac Allister was sent off for a challenge on Ryan Christie.

Despite being at a numerical disadvantage, Klopp’s side pushed on to double their advantage, and that elusive goal duly arrived moments later when Jota, provider of the first, got his own name onto the scoresheet by tapping home a close-range rebound from a Szoboszlai strike.

Conceding so soon after receiving the boost of Liverpool’s red card was a kick in the teeth for Bournemouth boss Iraola, and despite shuffling his pack, he couldn’t inspire a turnaround in fortunes.

Jurgen Klopp's men were fairly untroubled in seeing out a 20th successive home PL opener unbeaten, while Bournemouth are still without a win this season despite a positive display.

Flashscore Man of The Match: Diogo Jota (Liverpool).

Player ratings Flashscore

In the other results of the afternoon:

Brighton continued their fine start to the new season with a 4-1 thrashing away from home against sorry Wolves who also lost their star player Matheus Nunes to a sending-off.

Finally, Brentford produced an impressive away display to comfortably defeat Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage as Bryan Mbeumo's double helped them to three points on the road.