New Crystal Palace manager Glasner warns fans not to expect magic transformation

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. New Crystal Palace manager Glasner warns fans not to expect magic transformation
New Crystal Palace manager Glasner warns fans not to expect magic transformation
Crystal Palace appointed Oliver Glasner after former manager Roy Hodgson stepped down on Monday
Crystal Palace appointed Oliver Glasner after former manager Roy Hodgson stepped down on Monday
Reuters
Newly-appointed Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner (49) said he was no magician but he was confident that the club could finish the season in an improved position in the Premier League.

Palace, 15th in the standings and five points above the relegation zone, appointed Glasner after former manager Roy Hodgson stepped down on Monday.

"I'm no magician, I am not David Copperfield. It's a new experience. It's a challenge for me and a challenge for all of us," he told reporters on Friday ahead of his first match as Palace manager when they host Burnley on Saturday.

"The short-term goal is to get ourselves, myself and my staff, known. It is important (for) what we want to do in terms of playing football, how we can improve and finish the season with as many points as possible.

"The sporting director (Dougie Freedman) gives me big confidence that we can reach our vision," he added.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt manager said injured midfielders Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze will miss Saturday's match, but Eze had returned to practice after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this month.

"We will be (the) same squad that was at Everton. Nobody coming back but nobody out either," he said.

The Austrian said he hoped Palace fans, who held protests against club management earlier this month, would back the team.

"When you have bad times you need support in those times. I am sure fans will support the team immediately in this next game. I really am convinced that they will be supporting us until the end of the season," he said.

Crystal Palace in the league
Flashscore

Palace have 25 points from 25 matches, 12 more than 19th-placed Burnley.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueCrystal PalaceEze EberechiOlise MichaelBurnley
Related Articles
Intense and honest: Who is new Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner?
Who's Missing: Alexander-Arnold still out for Liverpool but Salah back in contention
Who's Missing: Clean bill of health for Guardiola and Man City, Liverpool's issues deepen
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Weekend kicks off with four enticing Friday night matches
Hack the Weekend: Italian surprises loom as a top-of-the-table clash awaits in Poland
Under-fire West Ham boss David Moyes claims he's been offered new contract
How Kylian Mbappe could settle in at Real Madrid and reach brilliant new heights
Kevin De Bruyne expected to play at Bournemouth as City look to close on Liverpool
Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund to miss two to three weeks with injury
Updated
Fantasy Premier League: The challenge of fielding a side with four teams out of action
Robert Lewandowski helping champions Barcelona cling on in LaLiga title race
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen draw tricky Europa League round-of-16 opponents
Updated
Most Read
All you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League round-of-16 draws
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen draw tricky Europa League round-of-16 opponents
'Better and better' Swiatek edges closer to stunning Doha-Dubai double
Europa League roundup: Milan progress past Rennes despite loss, Qarabag dump Braga out

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings