New Sandro Tonali charges come as no surprise to Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. New Sandro Tonali charges come as no surprise to Newcastle boss Eddie Howe
New Sandro Tonali charges come as no surprise to Newcastle boss Eddie Howe
Tonali has been charged yet again
Tonali has been charged yet again
Reuters
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said the FA's decision to charge Sandro Tonali (23) over alleged betting breaches came as no surprise to the club and he hopes the midfielder escapes further punishment.

Tonali, who is already serving a 10-month ban from the Italian Football Federation over betting breaches when he was playing in Serie A, was charged by the FA on Thursday for allegedly breaking its rules 50 times by placing bets on matches between August 12th and October 12th, 2023.

Newcastle signed Tonali in July last year for a reported fee of 70 million euros - making him the most expensive Italian player in history.

Yet he was told on October 12th that he was involved in an investigation by prosecutors in Italy and was banned two weeks later, effectively ending his debut season with Newcastle.

Tonali made eight appearances in the league this season, scoring one goal. His agent had said he was suffering from a gambling addiction.

"It (the FA charge) was no surprise to us. It may have been externally, but we've been supporting him through this process," Howe told reporters.

"Sandro from day one was very honest with the club, the authorities about what he had done and the issues he had.

"He is seeking help on a regular basis. This is something which won't go away for him, so he has regular meetings in Italy and England to deal with the problems he has."

Asked if he thought Tonali's ban would be extended, Howe said: "We don't know. I certainly hope for Sandro that there is no further consequences."

"I'm really positive about his comeback, whenever that is, and the impact it will have on the team," he added.

Newcastle are 10th in the standings on 40 points. They host seventh-placed West Ham United, who are four points above them, on Saturday.

"We want to be closing that gap, they have done well, they are a dangerous team. We are back at home, we left on a good note in our last game against Wolves and we are desperate to carry that on again," Howe said.

"The last 10 games are a really good opportunity to finish the season strongly."

Mentions
FootballTonali SandroHowe EddieNewcastle UtdWest HamPremier League
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Updated
Injuries to spending limits: What has gone wrong for Newcastle?
Tonali charged with second betting breach as FA brings forward 50 counts of misconduct
Updated
Show more
Football
Manchester United's Martinez could return against Brentford, says Ten Hag
John Stones and Kyle Walker to miss Manchester City's crunch battle with Arsenal
Barca starlets Yamal and Cubarsi 'can define era of world football', says Xavi
Xabi Alonso confirms he is set to remain at Bayer Leverkusen next season
Updated
What has changed at Manchester United since Ten Hag's Brentford humiliation?
Xabi Alonso set to stay at Leverkusen as Liverpool and Bayern rumours end
Arsenal face Manchester City in vital meeting at Premier League summit
Most Read
Danielle Collins says decision to retire is about more than just tennis
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Tennis Tracker: Sensational Dimitrov crushes Alcaraz, Collins into Miami final
Tonali charged with second betting breach as FA brings forward 50 counts of misconduct

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings