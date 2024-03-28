Tonali charged with second betting breach as FA brings forward 50 counts of misconduct

Sandro Tonali in action for Newcastle United before his first ban
The FA have charged the already-banned Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali (23) with a further 50 counts of misconduct that have breached the association's betting rules.

The breaches refer back to the Italian player placing 50 bets on football matches in a two-month period from August 2023 until October.

Tonali, who signed for Newcastle in the summer transfer window of 2023, was named in an Italian case against betting on football back in October, and is currently serving a 10-month ban from all forms of the game.

He has also been undergoing rehabilitation as part of his previous punishment. 

The midfielder has until April 5th to respond to the new charges.

In a statement shared on X, his club Newcastle United said: "Newcastle United acknowledges a misconduct charge received by Sandro Tonali in respect of alleged breaches of FA Betting Rules.

"Sandro continues to fully comply with relevant investigations and he retains the club's full support."

They also added that neither the player or club would comment further on the investigation.

Newcastle have struggled without his creativity in midfield and the club, who were in the Champions League group stage earlier this season, sit a lowly 10th in the standings. They host West Ham United on Saturday.

Tonali was the second major player last year to receive a ban for betting on matches after England international Ivan Toney (28).

The Brentford striker was banned for eight months and fined 50,000 pounds after admitting to 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules.

He returned to action in January and earned a call-up to the England squad earlier this month, scoring on his international return against Belgium on Tuesday.

