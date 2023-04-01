Newcastle's Bruno and Willock racially abused on social media after Arsenal game

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Newcastle's Bruno and Willock racially abused on social media after Arsenal game
Newcastle's Bruno and Willock racially abused on social media after Arsenal game
Guimaraes in action
Guimaraes in action
Reuters
Newcastle United have condemned racist abuse sent to Bruno Guimaraes (25) and Joe Willock (24) on social media following Saturday's 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.

"Our message is clear. There is no room for racism in football or society," the club said.

"We are providing support to Bruno and Joe and will work with relevant authorities and social media platforms to identify those responsible so that they can be held to account."

Bruno escaped a booking for a late elbow on Arsenal midfielder Jorginho in a tense and fractious contest at St James' Park.

Willock was involved in the controversial goal when the Englishman kept the ball in play near the corner flag, with VAR unable to determine whether the ball had gone out completely or not.

Anthony Gordon scored the winner after VAR also checked for a foul and offside to hand Arsenal their first league defeat of the season.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueGuimaraes BrunoWillock JoeArsenalNewcastle UtdJorginhoGordon Anthony
Related Articles
Furious Arteta slams VAR and says Arsenal loss to Newcastle 'a disgrace'
Murphy could be sidelined three months with injury, says Newcastle boss Howe
Controversial goal gives Newcastle fiesty win over Arsenal
Show more
Football
Kompany says he understands Burnley fan jeers after Palace defeat
Football Tracker: Liverpool go to Luton Town while Lyon back in action against Metz
Updated
Brazil submits letter of intent to host 2027 Women's World Cup
Marcelo says Libertadores title bigger than Champions League wins with Real Madrid
'Even easier to play with Kane than I thought' says Bayern's Musiala
Fluminense beat Boca Juniors 2-1 in extra time to win first Copa Libertadores title
Updated
Araujo strikes in stoppage time as Barcelona edge past Real Sociedad
Udinese pick up first league win of season as AC Milan drop points in title race
Most Read
Football Tracker: Liverpool go to Luton Town while Lyon back in action against Metz
Who's Missing: Casemiro among six players out for struggling Manchester United
History-seeking Djokovic beats Rublev to set up Paris final with Dimitrov
'Emotional' Dimitrov holds off Tsitsipas to reach Paris Masters final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings