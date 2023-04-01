Furious Arteta slams VAR and says Arsenal loss to Newcastle 'a disgrace'

Mikel Arteta was furious after Arsenal lost to Newcastle on Saturday
AFP
Mikel Arteta (41) branded Arsenal's 1-0 defeat at Newcastle "a disgrace" after Anthony Gordon's winner was controversially allowed to stand by VAR.

Gordon handed Arsenal their first Premier League loss this term when he slotted home from close-range in the second half at St James' Park.

But Arsenal were incensed by the goal, claiming it should have been disallowed for Joelinton's challenge on Gabriel.

Joelinton appeared to push Arsenal defender Gabriel in the back while the pair contested Joe Willock's cross, with the ball running for Gordon to net from virtually on the goal line.

After a lengthy VAR check, it was ruled there was no foul, while Arsenal's appeal that the ball went out of play before Willock crossed it was also ignored, as were claims that Gordon was offside.

"The result should not be what it is. Embarrassing what happened, how this goal stands, in the Premier League, this league we say is the best in the world," Arteta said.

"I've been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It's a disgrace and there's too much at stake here."

Arsenal's second loss this week was a huge blow to their title bid, ending a dismal few days after they were also knocked out of the League Cup by West Ham on Wednesday.

But the debatable manner of the defeat left a bitter taste for Arteta.

"We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week. We didn't deserve to lose the match. We lost because of the clear and obvious decisions," Arteta said after Arsenal failed to score for the first time in all competitions this season.

"There's so much at stake, we put so many hours. The margins are so small. It's a disgrace. That's how I feel and how everyone feels in that dressing room.

"You cannot imagine the amount of messages I got saying this cannot continue. I have to be here now to say it is not acceptable."

Arsenal are now three points behind leaders Manchester City after a result that could have major implications for their title hopes.

"I don't know how to feel. I am wasting my time. We are wasting our time. I don't want to be in the hands of people," Arteta said.

"It's difficult enough to compete against this team. It cannot continue. There's too much at stake. The consequences are too big."

