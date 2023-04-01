Controversial goal gives Newcastle fiesty win over Arsenal

Newcastle United extended their unbeaten Premier League run to seven games with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Arsenal, inflicting a first league defeat on the Gunners in the process. However, VAR official Andy Madley stole the show too, with a three-pronged review before the goal was given.

This contest between two of the division’s in-form sides took a while to ignite, as a largely subdued St James’ Park crowd saw Arsenal dictate much of the play in the opening exchanges. Goalscoring opportunities were few and far between, with William Saliba and Eddie Nketiah both seeing their efforts go wide.

The Magpies’ faithful had very little to get excited about themselves though, as Callum Wilson’s blazed attempt over the bar would have been ruled out for offside anyway.

Tensions were now starting to simmer under the surface, and Kai Havertz was arguably lucky not to see his yellow card on Sean Longstaff upgraded to red. Eddie Howe's side were clearly fuming with the decision too, as Fabian Schar, Anthony Gordon and Longstaff were all booked for their protests.

Meanwhile, Bruno Guimaraes escaped any retribution for a flailing arm on Jorginho at the end of a tetchy first half.

Havertz looked to be walking on a tightrope after going to ground again as the second half resumed, this time for a challenge on Wilson. Referee Stuart Attwell remained unmoved on this occasion though.

This was in danger of turning into a match better remembered for its heated exchanges rather than any goalscoring action, as Guimarães barged into the back of Jorginho in an off-the-ball incident.

Declan Rice sought to change that narrative when he latched onto a loose ball in the box, but could not direct his header on target.

And that proved costly for Arsenal, as Newcastle broke the deadlock in scrappy circumstances through Gordon, as he fired the ball home from close range after David Raya made a hash of Joe Willock’s cross.

The award of the goal was anything but straightforward though after a lengthy VAR review led by Andy Madley, which took several different factors into account. Firstly, if Willock’s cross to Gordon for the goal had gone out of play, then if Joelinton had fouled Gabriel in the build-up, and finally, if there was an offside infringement.

But with nothing conclusive found, the goal stood.

It ultimately proved to be decisive in a match which was far from classic, but hugely important for a resurgent Magpies side that continues to prove 2022/23 was no fluke in their new golden era.

Eddie Howe’s men will sit sixth overnight and within three points of the top four, while defeat for the Gunners leaves them three points adrift of league leaders Manchester City.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

