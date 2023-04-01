No new players expected at Arsenal on deadline day, says Arteta

No new players expected at Arsenal on deadline day, says Arteta
Reuters
Arsenal have signed Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice in the transfer window, and with three players having left the club this week, manager Mikel Arteta doesn't expect any new arrivals.

Folarin Balogun, Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares have all moved on from Arsenal in recent days, and even with Timber out injured, their incoming business would appear to be done.

"I don't expect anybody to come in," Arteta told reporters on Friday.

"We've done quite a lot and we had a lot of uncertainty with a lot of players so we have to be very cautious. Sometimes it's not possible and we have to adapt.

"We cannot go and buy another three players. It's not possible."

The manager explained the reasons for allowing forward Balogun leave to join Monaco.

"We didn't have now space for him to give him the minutes that he needs. He did really well last year in his loan period. He wanted to continue developing his career."

Arsenal drew 2-2 with Fulham last weekend, but the manager is pleased with their performances so far this season.

"Really happy, I said against Fulham, and I have watched the game twice, then we played ten times better, six or ten, but we definitely played much better, but it's all about the results," Arteta said.

Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday in their next Premier League fixture.

