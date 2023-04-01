Nottingham Forest set to move for Monaco winger Gelson Martins

Gelson Martins has a contract with Monaco until June but has been left out of the first-team squad

Gelson Martins (28), the Portuguese international winger, is very close to moving to the Premier League to join Nottingham Forest.

Martins, who is in his sixth season at Monaco, has been out of the first-team squad and soon opened the door to a move when the market reopened in January.

Six months from the end of his contract and without playing for Monaco, Martins received enquiries from Portugal, which never materialised into an offer, as well as from the United States and Russia.

Now, with Nottingham Forest on the scene, it seems that Martins is going to terminate his contract with the Monegasque club and move to the Premier League for nothing.

Martins left Sporting in 2018 for Atletico Madrid in a deal that involved Argentinian striker Luciano Vietto moving to Alvalade. After half a season in Spain, he went to Monaco, where he stayed permanently from 2019.