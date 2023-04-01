Nottingham Forest sign American goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Nottingham Forest sign American goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal
Nottingham Forest sign American goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal
Turner was second choice at Arsenal
Turner was second choice at Arsenal
Reuters
Nottingham Forest have signed goalkeeper Matt Turner (29) from Arsenal with the United States international signing a four-year deal, the two clubs announced on Wednesday.

No financial details were given but British media said Forest will pay £7 million for Turner plus three million in performance-related add-ons.

Turner has earned 32 caps since his national team debut in February 2021 and also captained the US during their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign this year. He won that tournament in 2021 and the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League.

Turner shot to fame in Major League Soccer where he made 111 appearances for New England Revolution before moving to Arsenal last year. Turner was backup goalkeeper to Aaron Ramsdale at the Gunners and made seven appearances.

"When I heard that there was interest to bring me here it just felt right for my family, it felt right when my agent spoke to me about it and it feels like the right move for me right now," Turner said in a statement.

"The manager (Steve Cooper) and the backroom staff, everything about the club has a little sparkle to it. It's felt right from the start and I'm happy it's got done."

Turner is Forest's third recruit of the close season after Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga. The American might even face his former side when Forest travel to Arsenal on Saturday for their first match of the Premier League season.

Arsenal are expected to replace Turner with Brentford keeper David Raya.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTurner MattArsenalNottinghamTransfer News
Related Articles
Spanish goalkeeper David Raya just a step away from signing for Arsenal from Brentford
Nottingham Forest sign Swedish forward Anthony Elanga from Manchester United
Nottingham Forest sign former Torino defender Ola Aina on free transfer
Show more
Football
'Makes no sense whatsoever' - Players worry as FIFA pushes for longer injury time
Germany can deliver at Euro 2024 despite current bad form, says FA Vice President
Australia to pore over friendly win over France before World Cup rematch
New Zealand players hope World Cup will leave lasting legacy in rugby-mad homeland
Transfer News LIVE: Man City pursuing Paqueta, Weghorst joins Hoffenheim
Updated
West Ham reportedly agree deal in principle with Man Utd for Harry Maguire
Professional Footballers' Association chief warns of disaster over new added-time rules
Colombia 'dreaming big' ahead of World Cup quarter-final against England
Liverpool captain Van Dijk understands 'doubts' over lack of recruitment
Most Read
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
Transfer News LIVE: Man City pursuing Paqueta, Weghorst joins Hoffenheim
Fan dies after violent clashes before match between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb
New-look Chelsea desperate to stop the rot as pivotal Premier League season looms

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |