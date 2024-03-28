Nuno Espirito Santo says Nottingham Forest must deal with reality after point deduction

Nuno Espirito Santo says Nottingham Forest must deal with reality after point deduction
Nottingham Forest are one point behind Luton with both sides having nine games left
Reuters
Nottingham Forest must deal with the reality of their four-point deduction and begin the task of climbing out of the Premier League drop zone, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo (50).

A late equaliser denied Forest a win over fellow strugglers Luton Town in a 1-1 draw in their last game before the international break and worse was to follow days later as they were docked points for breaching financial sustainability rules.

That dropped Forest to 18th place in the table, one point behind Luton with both sides having nine games left.

Forest host Crystal Palace on Saturday, a fixture which offers them the immediate opportunity to respond on the pitch to the hammer blow suffered off it.

"It's important now that we know the reality and the reality is that we had 25 points and now we have 21," Espirito Santo said. "Our job is clear from day one - to prepare our team.

"The reality is we are in the relegation zone. Who are we to say (whether) it's fair or unfair? We have to focus on what we have to do and what we have to do is on the pitch.

"Forget about everything and focus on our task to get out of the situation. It's in our hands to reverse this situation and to get points on the pitch."

Bottom of the Premier League table
Flashscore

Earlier this week Forest lodged an appeal against their four-point deduction, having said they were extremely disappointed with the decision to penalise them.

European champions in 1979 and 1980, Forest had admitted to breaching the threshold of 61 million pounds ($77.07 million) by 34.5 million, according to the Premier League.

Espirito Santo said he was leaving off-field matters to the club's hierarchy and was concerned only with Palace's visit.

"Our message is clear, forget about the past and focus only on what we have to do, which is to stick together, play football and win games," the Portuguese said.

"We can't control (the appeal). We are ready to go to get points on the pitch."

After hosting 14th-placed Palace, Forest have another home game against Fulham on Tuesday, while Luton have two extremely tough tests - away at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and then a visit to title-chasing Arsenal on Wednesday.

