Ollie Watkins at the double as Villa and Brentford share spoils in six-goal thriller

Scores
News
More
Ollie Watkins scored twice at Villa Park
AFP
Aston Villa rescued a 3-3 draw against Brentford at Villa Park, after the Bees came back from two goals down to lead in a pulsating Premier League clash.

Despite their respective league positions, it was the Bees who started stronger, as Sergio Reguilón was denied inside the first minute.

Bryan Mbeumo then hit a free-kick into the side netting, which seemed to wake Villa up as they started to take control. It was no surprise who scored the opener, as the returning Ollie Watkins headed in his 17th league goal from John McGinn’s cross, who also returned from suspension.

Key stats from Villa Park
Opta by StatsPerform

It only took 32 seconds of the second half for Villa to double their lead, as Morgan Rogers scored his first goal for the club, neatly tucking Youri Tielemans’ pass into the bottom corner.

However, the visitors did not drop their heads and pulled a goal back before the hour-mark, as Mathias Jørgensen’s mis-hit found its way into the net.

What followed was truly remarkable, as Mbeumo equalised a minute later with a right-footed volley, before Yoane Wissa completed an astonishing turnaround by tapping home Reguilón’s cross.

That was not the end of the drama though, as Watkins secured his brace against his former club by heading home again - his fourth goal in as many matches against today’s opponents.

Brentford were holding on at this point, as Villa pushed for a winner late on, with Lucas Digne coming close with a spectacular scissor-kick.

In the end, both teams shared the points as the Villans edged nearer to UEFA Champions League qualification for next season, while the Bees are now winless in nine, but will take some spirit in the way they earned a point, which could turn out to be a crucial one in their hopes of avoiding relegation.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Catch up on the match summary with Flashscore

