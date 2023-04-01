OPINION: Why Christopher Nkunku's anticipated Chelsea debut is worth the hype

Just enjoy it, Chelsea fans. The excitement. The anticipation. Revel in it. If it all goes to plan, the new era kicks off on Saturday. And leading it will be Christopher Nkunku (26).

He won't start. He may not even get on the St James' Park pitch. But having Nkunku travel with the squad. Being available to his team. To his manager. It's going to give everyone a lift.

They've made some decent signings, have Chelsea's front office. Though it's been more about potential than instant impact. But in Nkunku, Chelsea have a player for the here and now. One to drive an attack. To drive a team. And to emulate - potentially - the greats of the recent past, including Eden Hazard.

Are we laying it on a bit too thick? No, we don't think so. But we'll admit, Nkunku will have to break the recent mould if this is going to work. But on paper, on the evidence from those Bundesliga pitches - the Frenchman arrives from RB Leipzig as a potential Chelsea world-beater.

Footballer of the Year in Germany. Bundesliga Player of the Year. Last season's Bundesliga top scorer. Nkunku, in terms of individual gongs, has the box set from Germany. And having turned 26 just this month, Chelsea landed their new attacker still with his best years well ahead of him.

Christopher Nkunku with the DFB-Pokal trophy after victory with RB Leipzig AFP

So in terms of record, there's really no argument. But as we say, he'll be bucking a recent trend if he does manage to meet expectations.

In terms of bright, attacking talent from Germany, it just hasn't happened for Chelsea. Yes, a Champions League was won with Timo Werner and Kai Havertz influential. But neither player tore up any trees in a Blue shirt. Throw in the career collapse of Jadon Sancho at Manchester United and it's becoming ever more clear that the step up from the Bundesliga to the Premier League is widening.

But there is a key difference when considering Nkunku. With Leipzig, after his time with PSG, it was another career step. Unlike Sancho, Werner and Havertz, Nkunku's move to Chelsea will be his second as a senior player. He's gone through the process of adjusting to a new country and a new league while handling the expectations of fans and local media. Much like Erling Haaland. Indeed, as we learned just this week, today's Haaland of Manchester City bears little resemblance to the player of those first months at Borussia Dortmund.

Former teammate Julian Brandt recalled: "Erling was my training partner. It was really incredible how quickly he was able to improve his weaknesses.

"His heading game. The first touch. His right foot. Not even remotely comparable to Erling Haaland today. Three months later I thought: My God, how did he manage to improve it all so quickly?"

For Haaland, that intermediate step has made all the difference - which could also be key for Nkunku and his chances of replicating his RBL form with Chelsea.

"(Is Nkunku world-class?) Absolutely... We saw from him last season at home, yeah top class player..."

That was Pep Guardiola last season before Manchester City met Leipzig in the Champions League. A couple of weeks later, Dortmund's president Reinhold Lunow would lament the news of Chelsea reaching a deal for Nkunku. Lunow admitted the then 25-year-old was his "dream signing."

Christopher Nkunku scored a hat-trick for RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stage against Manchester City in 2021 Profimedia

So they have one, do Chelsea. At least, as we say, on paper. Knee surgery. A skipped preseason. And the demands the Premier League will make on his body - it'll be no smooth ride. But he's been through this before. He's overcome. There's no reason for Blues fans to be pessimistic.

Saturday at Newcastle. You take him, surely? Even if Mauricio Pochettino plans to tread cautiously. You surely have Nkunku there and involved on matchday. As much for his experience as for his teammates and the travelling support. Establishing connection. Letting him find his place. Taking in the experience of a Premier League away trip. All this matters.

And who knows? This all could be set up for the lad from Paris. A tight game. Against a direct rival. Minutes left on the clock. You throw him on, don't you? Give Nkunku the opportunity to make an instant impact. Saturday on Tyneside could be made for him.

It's been a difficult 18 months for Chelsea and to be fair, this column has pulled the place apart during that time. But this is a moment for Blues fans to enjoy. To dream. To revel.

The new Hazard? Maybe. But whatever happens, just enjoy the lead-up Chelsea fans, it could actually be the beginning of something brighter.

