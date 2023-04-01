Pep Guardiola named Manager of the Year by LMA and Premier League

Guardiola could still lead Man City to a treble
Reuters
Pep Guardiola was named the League Managers Association (LMA) and Premier League Manager of the Year on Tuesday after guiding Manchester City to the Premier League title again.

Guardiola led City to their fifth league crown in six seasons and could still lead them to their first treble - the club are facing Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday and Inter Milan in the Champions League final a week later.

As a reward for his efforts, he was given the two major managerial awards of the season for the third time after doing so in 2018 and 2021 as well.

"I am at an incredible football club and without all of the support that I have had throughout my time here, this would not have been possible," Guardiola said in a club statement.

The Spaniard saw off competition from Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi, Newcastle United's Eddie Howe, Burnley's Vincent Kompany and Plymouth Argyle's Steven Schumacher to win the LMA award.

He's now officially been crowned the Premier League Manager of the Season four times, more often than anyone except Sir Alex Ferguson. 

