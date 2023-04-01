Postecoglou and Dyche urge rulemakers to 'leave the game alone' after sin bin idea

Postecoglou and Dyche urge rulemakers to 'leave the game alone' after sin bin idea
Postecoglou wants the sin bin idea to be binned
Postecoglou wants the sin bin idea to be binned
Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou spoke out bluntly against sin bins on Friday and said the idea itself should be binned.

"Yeah, bin it mate. Just bin the whole idea, just forget about it," the Australian told reporters ahead of his side's weekend Premier League game at champions Manchester City.

"I don't know why they keep interjecting themselves into the game. There’s not that much wrong with the game... I don't think there's a need for it."

Everton manager Sean Dyche earlier urged rulemakers to "leave the game alone".

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved trials of 10-minute sin bins at "higher levels" of the sport at a meeting this week.

Sin bins, introduced to rugby union in 2001, have already been tested at grassroots levels.

Dyche has spoken out against the idea of sin bins in football
Reuters

"I don't know why they don't leave the game alone at times," Dyche told BBC Sport. "I don't think it is needed. I don't think it is wanted, personally, but fans might have a different view."

He also questioned how sin bins would be managed.

"If a player goes off the pitch, how are you going to manage that? The health and safety? Is he warming up, or is he allowed to sit down? Does he have to stay sitting down? Does he get two minutes out of the 10 to warm up again?

"It is an odd thing to consider but if it is brought in then that is the way it goes," he added.

IFAB will also consider introducing a measure into the laws of the game that would see referees announce the final decision of VAR reviews.

"Leave referees alone," said Dyche. "I say take everything away, take the screen away, the noise away and let them get on with their job."

