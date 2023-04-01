Postecoglou salutes impact of 'world-class' Son in win over Brighton

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Postecoglou salutes impact of 'world-class' Son in win over Brighton
Postecoglou salutes impact of 'world-class' Son in win over Brighton
Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min celebrates his side's winner against Brighton
Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min celebrates his side's winner against Brighton
AFP
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou (58) hailed "world-class" Son Heung-Min (31) after the South Korea star capped a hectic week by inspiring his club's dramatic 2-1 win against Brighton on Saturday.

Postecoglou's side were seconds away from being held to a frustrating draw in north London until Son rode to the rescue.

His superb cross provided Brennan Johnson with the chance to fire home in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

It was a welcome boost for Son after he jetted back from the Asian Cup this week following South Korea's shock semi-final defeat against Jordan.

Postecoglou introduced Son and Johnson with 28 minutes left and the duo helped Tottenham maintain their top-four challenge after Pape Sarr's 61st-minute goal cancelled out Pascal Gross' penalty for Brighton in the 17th minute.

Paying tribute to Son for his crucial cameo, Postecoglou said: "Maybe the nation he plays for works against him but I think he's a world-class player.

"You look at his record in the Premier League, the toughest league in the world, his goal contributions irrespective of how the team's gone through the time he's been here have always been right up there.

"Even this year, before he left, I think he was probably the best attacking player in the competition, just my opinion obviously. Certainly he'd be up there.

"He's a world-class player. Richarlison obviously stepped up in terms of goal threat, and a few other players, but to have a world-class player for the run-in is brilliant for us."

Tottenham have moved up to fourth place as they battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Aston Villa would go back above Tottenham if they avoid defeat against Manchester United on Sunday, but Postecoglou was encouraged by his players' spirited performance against Brighton.

"Obviously Brighton were doing really well but they were working really hard to stay in the game and you know they're going to get tired," Postecoglou said.

"The fact we could bring on two attacking players who are going to be a threat, it maybe looks simple but that ball that Sonny plays, that's a world-class player in a clutch moment.

"It's not about confidence, I feel like with the squad we have for today and hopefully moving towards, we do have that ability irrespective of where the game's at, to finish games strong."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueSon Heung-MinTottenhamBrighton
Related Articles
Postecoglou confident Son and Bissouma ready for Spurs game with Brighton
Spurs come from behind to beat Brighton through dramatic last-gasp Johnson strike
Brighton to sign Ghanaian teenager Ibrahim Osman in summer from Nordsjaelland
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: PSG lead against Lille, South Africa and D.R. Congo all square
Updated
Bruno Guimaraes scores twice as Newcastle fend off spirited Forest
Super Bayer Leverkusen batter Bayern Munich to go five points clear at Bundesliga summit
Real Madrid run riot to burst Girona's title challenge bubble
Inter stretch lead at Serie A summit after battling past Roma in six-goal thriller
Qatar retain Asian Cup crown as Akram Afif hat-trick sinks underdogs Jordan
Updated
Liverpool hit three past struggling Burnley to return to Premier League summit
Pep Guardiola thrilled to have Erling Haaland back on the scoresheet after long layoff
Most Read
Football Tracker: PSG lead against Lille, South Africa and D.R. Congo all square
Simona Halep says truth will come out after doping ban appeal
WTA roundup: Top seed falls in Transylvania as home favourite Bogdan progresses
The Forgotten Game: Why the AFCON third-place playoff lacks meaning

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings