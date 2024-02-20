Premier League Player of the Week: Pascal Gross delivers creative masterclass

Another weekend of Premier League action has passed, meaning it's time for our Player of the Week - the highest rated performer across all the matches from the last round of fixtures.

Pascal Gross excelled in Brighton's 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United, putting on a midfield masterclass as the Seagulls stormed to an emphatic victory.

The German attempted 119 passes and completed an outrageous 116 - giving him a pass accuracy of 97 per cent.

Not only did Gross expertly keep hold of the ball, he also played nine key passes and got himself an assist.

Gross v Sheffield United Marek Kratochvil / Profimedia

His showing earned him a rating of 9.0, higher than any other player in the division over the weekend.

Brighton are next in action against Everton on Saturday, February 24th.