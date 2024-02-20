Premier League Player of the Week: Pascal Gross delivers creative masterclass

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Premier League Player of the Week: Pascal Gross delivers creative masterclass
Premier League Player of the Week: Pascal Gross delivers creative masterclass
Gross in action for Brighton
Gross in action for Brighton
Marek Kratochvil / Profimedia
Another weekend of Premier League action has passed, meaning it's time for our Player of the Week - the highest rated performer across all the matches from the last round of fixtures.

Pascal Gross excelled in Brighton's 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United, putting on a midfield masterclass as the Seagulls stormed to an emphatic victory.

The German attempted 119 passes and completed an outrageous 116 - giving him a pass accuracy of 97 per cent.

Not only did Gross expertly keep hold of the ball, he also played nine key passes and got himself an assist.

Gross v Sheffield United
Marek Kratochvil / Profimedia

His showing earned him a rating of 9.0, higher than any other player in the division over the weekend.

Brighton are next in action against Everton on Saturday, February 24th.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueGross PascalBrightonSheffield Utd
Related Articles
Adingra bags brace as Brighton brush aside 10-man Sheffield United
Who's Missing: Alexander-Arnold still out for Liverpool but Salah back in contention
Who's Missing: Clean bill of health for Guardiola and Man City, Liverpool's issues deepen
Show more
Football
Veteran Alex Morgan replaces injured Mia Fishel on USWNT's Gold Cup roster
Lionel Messi again in spotlight ahead of first full MLS season
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder fined for sandwich rant
OPINION: Like a great boxer, older managers like Hodgson need to know when to stop
Oaktree reportedly working to extend Inter Milan financing package as deadline looms
All change again at crisis club Napoli as Barcelona come to town
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Europe shakes as PSG plan spree as Arsenal target new midfielder
Injuries bite for Liverpool, but Klopp backs youngsters to fill gaps
Bahrain appoint Croatian Dragan Talajic as coach
Most Read
Image rights alone set to delay Mbappe's move to Real Madrid
Coco Gauff keen for tennis to follow basketball in male vs female duels
German second-tier attracts more fans than Bundesliga on matchday 22
Struggling Napoli replace coach Mazzarri ahead of Barcelona clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings