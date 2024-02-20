Premier League Player of the Week: Pascal Gross delivers creative masterclass

Another weekend of Premier League action has passed, meaning it's time for our Player of the Week - the highest rated performer across all the matches from the last round of fixtures.
Pascal Gross excelled in Brighton's 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United, putting on a midfield masterclass as the Seagulls stormed to an emphatic victory.
The German attempted 119 passes and completed an outrageous 116 - giving him a pass accuracy of 97 per cent.
Not only did Gross expertly keep hold of the ball, he also played nine key passes and got himself an assist.
His showing earned him a rating of 9.0, higher than any other player in the division over the weekend.
Brighton are next in action against Everton on Saturday, February 24th.