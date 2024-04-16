Premier League Team of the Week: Man City's stars put on a show

Things are starting to heat up as we reach the business end of the season, but the top stars are still stepping up with good performances across the Premier League. It's time again to take a look at our Team of the Week from the latest round of fixtures.

Our side is selected using Flashscore's player ratings system - which you can read more on here.

Premier League Team of the Week Marek Kratochvil

Jose Sa had quite the afternoon on Saturday, making seven saves and getting an assist as Wolves drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest.

The Portuguese shot-stopper was in fine form during the draw and ensured his side came away with a point - while also providing a superb long ball for Matheus Cunha to latch onto and score.

Newcastle caused an upset at the weekend, beating Champions League chasers Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 at St. James' Park.

Despite the big scoreline, the Magpies didn't have too much of the ball and Fabian Schar was called upon numerous times throughout the match.

The defender made five clearances, four interceptions, two tackles and two blocks while also getting himself on the scoresheet - a top display from one of Newcastle's most consistent performers.

Another defender who had an impact at the top end of the pitch was Josko Gvardiol, who got a goal and an assist in Manchester City's 5-1 win against Luton.

While having barely anything to deal with defensively, the Croatian was key to City controlling the game and maintained an impressive 90% pass accuracy while touching the ball 88 times.

To cap off a wonderful showing, Gvardiol fired into the top corner in added time to seal an emphatic victory for the treble winners.

Tyrick Mitchell was an integral part of Crystal Palace's shock 1-0 win against Liverpool, providing the assist for Eberechi Eze's strike and keeping Mohamed Salah quiet all game.

The Englishman made five clearances, three tackles and one block while also winning nine duels to ensure the Eagles kept a clean sheet in what could end up being a pivotal result in the ongoing title race.

Fulham's Andrea Pereira has been quite underrated for a while now and showed again how good he can be during the Cottagers' 2-0 win away at West Ham.

He scored both goals, including an excellent opener where his clever touch took two West Ham players out of the game before firing into the roof of the net.

Pereira also made three key passes and created two big chances, highlighting his overall impact on Fulham's attacking play.

MID - Mateo Kovacic, 8.4 (Manchester City)

The second of three Manchester City players to make our side this week, Mateo Kovacic put on a midfield masterclass during their thrashing of Luton.

Kovacic made four key passes and completed one dribble before getting himself on the scoresheet with a superb volley from just inside the penalty area.

While he has struggled at times since joining City last summer, the Croatian was at his best over the weekend with a top performance under the huge pressure of the ongoing title race.

Kovacic heat map v Luton Profimedia / Opta by StatsPerform

Another player who has struggled at times this season but was back to his best over the weekend is Bruno Fernandes.

He scored twice in Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, getting his side out of jail in a match that they didn't really deserve anything from.

Fernandes first netted with a powerful volley from close range before converting a penalty in the second half to ensure the points were shared.

MID - Eberechi Eze, 8.4 (Crystal Palace)

Despite having to deal with plenty of injury issues this season, Eze shone during Palace's win against Liverpool - netting the decisive goal while also making three key passes, creating one big chance and completing three dribbles.

The midfielder caused problems for an uncharacteristically weak Liverpool defence all afternoon and capitalised on a good ball from Mitchell to fire Palace to a famous victory.

FWD - Cole Palmer, 10 (Chelsea)

Undoubtedly one of the players of the season, Cole Palmer put in a second perfect performance in less than two weeks during Chelsea's 6-0 battering of Everton.

Palmer scored four goals - including a perfect hat-trick - on his way to earning a player rating of 10 for the second time in just 11 days.

Before April, just two other players had earned a 10 out of 10. Now, Palmer has done it twice in a matter of days - becoming the league's joint-top scorer in the process.

Palmer's stats v Everton AFP / Opta by StatsPerform

FWD - Anthony Gordon, 9.2 (Newcastle)

Anthony Gordon grabbed a goal and two assists during Newcastle's win against Spurs - further proving his credentials for a spot in the England squad at this summer's European Championships.

Gordon's pressing was an issue for Spurs' defence all game and it paid off in the end with another quality attacking performance - earning him a 9.2 rating.

FWD - Jeremy Doku, 9.3 (Manchester City)

A goal and an assist for Jeremy Doku sees him make our side this week, with the Belgian excelling against a poor Luton defence.

On top of his attacking output, the winger completed six of the 11 dribbles he attempted and also won a penalty which Erling Haaland converted.

The highlight of Doku's performance was his strike late on, weaving into the box and evading challenges before curling into the far corner.