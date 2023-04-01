Rice calls for mentality change after Arsenal suffer second straight defeat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Rice calls for mentality change after Arsenal suffer second straight defeat
Rice calls for mentality change after Arsenal suffer second straight defeat
Rice wants a new mindset for his team
Rice wants a new mindset for his team
Reuters
Arsenal need to build a stronger in-game mentality, midfielder Declan Rice said after the north London club dropped points in back-to-back matches with a 2-1 defeat against Fulham on Sunday, hurting their Premier League title challenge.

Arsenal failed to capitalise on an early lead given by Bukayo Saka at Craven Cottage, slipping to fourth place on 40 points at the halfway stage of the campaign, having lost 2-0 at home against West Ham United on Thursday.

While there may be pressure from reigning champions Manchester City and this season's surprise package Aston Villa's victories over the weekend, Rice said Arsenal will not hit the panic button.

"When you go 1-0 up, you need to take more control and have more self-belief," Rice told Sky Sports.

"You need to have more desire, the mentality needs to be better. We need to demand more for each other.

"In this league, there's no room to mess up. There's so many good teams around you and we want to be pushing up the top end of the table. It's a tough one to take today."

Arsenal are not fixated on the points table, Rice added.

Villa moved up to 42 points, the same as Liverpool, who lead on goal difference and host Newcastle United later on Monday, while City sit third with a game in hand.

"There's a lot of media who talk and say 'Arsenal will win the league this year, Arsenal are better this year', and whatnot. But we don't get involved in that, we just try to take every game as we can, one by one," Rice said.

"We've been doing really well. There's been a blip in the road, but there's no room to panic. There's still so many games to go, we need to stay positive. It's not the time to be negative."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueRice DeclanArsenal
Related Articles
From Maddison to Doku: The top Premier League signings of the season so far
Lack of cover means players unlikely to leave Arsenal in January says Arteta
Emery's impact at Aston Villa is no surprise to Arsenal manager Arteta
Show more
Football
Manchester United's Van de Beek loaned to Frankfurt for rest of season
Transfer News LIVE: Greenwood drawing interest, Van de Beek joins Frankfurt
Updated
Sporting calendar 2024: Olympics and Euros set to dominate headlines
Team of the Year: Kane and Bellingham amongst highest rated players in 2023
From VAR to sale sagas: The biggest Premier League talking points in 2023
Arteta laments 'worst game of the season' as Arsenal miss out on top spot
Flashscore Awards: Unstoppable Erling Haaland gets the gong for Best Men's Player
Potentially serious Sarr injury taints win as Tottenham brush aside Bournemouth
Fulham come back against Arsenal, who squander golden chance to go top
Most Read
Why Fatawu Issahaku should skip the AFCON and focus on his Leicester City future
From Ghana to Europe: Forson Amankwah's path to greatness inspired by Bernardo Silva
Five Premier League players who could use a January transfer
Fantasy Premier League: Which key players are set to miss matches?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings