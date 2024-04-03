Strikers frustrated as Brentford and Brighton play out stalemate

In a Premier League game that certainly won’t live long in the memory, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion played out a 0-0 draw, which although was underwhelming for the European chasing Seagulls, did ensure they didn’t lose five away matches in a row across all competitions for the first time since 2006.

With both teams needing points - but for very different reasons - it was perhaps a little surprising to see such a low-key opening half-hour in West London.

Aside from Yoane Wissa’s effort at the near post which whistled wide, nothing of note happened in the final third, which was in some contrast to Brighton’s game at the weekend when they took the lead inside two minutes.

In truth, neither side looked like taking a lead here, with a long distance strike from Carlos Baleba that forced a smart stop from Mark Flekken looking to be the only notable action going into HT.

The most notable first-half action was actually a rare officiating decision, where after being recommended to review a potential Brighton penalty on the pitchside monitor, referee Andy Madley took the unusual step to stick by his on-field decision and dismiss the VAR’s input.

Ivan Toney of Brentford interacts with Referee Andrew Madley following a VAR check AFP

The opening embers of the second half followed a similarly uninspiring pattern, with a high, wide and not-so-handsome strike from Joël Veltman somewhat symptomatic of the struggles both sides were facing.

Brentford must’ve been feeling a bit of Déjà vu after their weekend game against Manchester United was 0-0 in stoppage time but incredibly finished 1-1.

Neither manager was shy in making changes to try and swing the game in their favour, with both throwing on attacking options off the bench.

Match stats Opta by Stats Perform

The game’s one and only gilt-edged chance ironically fell to one of those substitutes in Danny Welbeck, but a last-ditch Kristoffer Ajer block preserved Brentford what could be a vital point in their bid to steer clear of the bottom three.

Brighton’s need to win was arguably less than Brentford’s, but nevertheless they’ll be bitterly disappointed to miss the chance to steal a march in the European race.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joël Veltman (Brighton & Hove Albion)

