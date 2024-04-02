Brighton's De Zerbi not distracted by job speculation ahead of Brentford clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Brighton's De Zerbi not distracted by job speculation ahead of Brentford clash
Brighton's De Zerbi not distracted by job speculation ahead of Brentford clash
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi
Reuters
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi (44) is fully focused on matters on the pitch amid speculation about his future, he said on Tuesday.

The Italian, who replaced Graham Potter at Brighton in 2022, has been linked with soon-to-be-vacant jobs at top European clubs including Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Liverpool.

Bayern's Thomas Tuchel, Barca's Xavi Hernandez and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp are set to leave their jobs at the end of the season.

"I am still proud to be coach at Brighton," De Zerbi told reporters.

"I know I am really lucky to work with these players, to work with this club. I'd like to compete with a full squad but I try to play with the players available and I think they are enough."

De Zerbi's contract with Brighton expires in 2026.

The former coach of Ukrainian team Shakhtar Donetsk and Serie A's Sassuolo said last week that he would speak to Brighton's owners before making a decision.

"It's (future) not a problem, it's a part of my work. At the moment I want to be focused and to keep my eyes on the target we have. I have the contract at the moment. The focus is on the pitch," he said.

"I'm very relaxed. The problems are the injured players and the preparations for the next game. These are the problems not the contract or my future."

Brighton, ninth in the Premier League with nine games left, visit 15-placed Brentford on Wednesday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueDe Zerbi RobertoBrightonBrentfordBarcelonaBayern MunichLiverpool
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Europe shakes as PSG plan spree as Arsenal target new midfielder
Three Premier League talking points after fresh title twists
"I couldn't coach that": Jurgen Klopp full of praise for De Zerbi's impact at Brighton
Show more
Football
Leicester City report losses worth 89.7 million pounds in latest account
Fenerbahce to stay in Turkish Super Lig for now, chairman says
Polish fan will walk 100km to a game after Radomiak goalkeeper scores
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Arsenal consider Gyokeres clause, Liverpool eye Salah successor
"It's sad and ugly": Racially abused player Sarr speaks out after abandoned Spanish match
Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs challenging for Premier League next season
Euro 2024 team guide: Every nation hunting for international glory
Nathan Ake ruled out for Man City, John Stones may return against Aston Villa
Villa striker Ollie Watkins to miss Man City game due to injury
Most Read
Germany shirt font to change after football fans make Nazi comparison
Jannik Sinner coach Darren Cahill believes 'tennis in great hands' after Miami win
Emmanuel Amuneke, Michael Nsien and Finidi George: Who could be the next Nigeria manager?
Dominic Thiem cuts down on practice to keep troublesome wrist injury at bay

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings