Timo Werner says 'the fun has completely returned' after Spurs move

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Timo Werner says 'the fun has completely returned' after Spurs move
Timo Werner says 'the fun has completely returned' after Spurs move
Tottenham forward Timo Werner says he has re-discovered his love for the game since his return to London
Tottenham forward Timo Werner says he has re-discovered his love for the game since his return to London
AFP
Tottenham winger Timo Werner (27) said on Friday "the fun has completely returned" as a result of his loan move from RB Leipzig in January.

Werner has two assists in five games since coming back to London, where he played with Chelsea from 2020 to 2022.

"I'm much happier. After five games you can say that the transfer was worth it," he told Sky Germany.

Tottenham, who sit fourth in the Premier League, have an option to buy Werner when his loan deal, reportedly worth £17 million, ends in the summer.

Werner suggested however that a return to Leipzig was unlikely, saying he had "relatively few discussions" with coach Marco Rose.

"During the first half of the season it was clear what the coach thought of me and what he had planned for me. That's why it was easy to take this step."

Tottenham forward Timo Werner
Profimedia

The forward moved to Chelsea having scored 93 goals and made 40 assists in 157 appearances for Leipzig.

Despite winning the Champions League with Chelsea, he was unable to recapture his form at Stamford Bridge, with 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 appearances.

Werner moved to Tottenham in a bid to get extra game time ahead of Euro 2024, which Germany will host.

He has 24 goals in 57 games for Germany but has not played since March 2023.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueWerner TimoTottenhamRB Leipzig
Related Articles
Speedy transfer business boosts Tottenham ahead of Manchester United trip
Loan signing Werner says Tottenham a perfect fit, but can he emulate Klinsmann?
Tottenham complete loan signing of Timo Werner from Leipzig until end of season
Show more
Football
Fantasy Premier League: All eyes on Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of double gameweek
Chelsea's Thiago Silva out of Manchester City trip as Robert Sanchez returns
Bayern Munich defender Sacha Boey out for weeks due to hamstring injury
Tottenham full-backs Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro to miss Wolves clash
Hack the Weekend: Villarreal struggling in defence, Rio Ave rising & a Rotterdam derby
Grealish to miss Manchester City's match against Chelsea, Bernardo Silva a doubt
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in contention for Brentford game but Trent Alexander-Arnold out
Updated
Attacking abundance for Real at Madrid rivals Rayo despite Bellingham blow
'No hiding' for faltering Bayern as leaders Leverkusen threaten to pull away
Luis Enrique declines to comment on news of Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG
Updated
Most Read
Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season
Jannik Sinner battles through but seeds tumble in day of shocks in Rotterdam
Simona Halep sues Canadian company over supplement linked to doping suspension
Naomi Osaka and Barbora Krejcikova pull out of Dubai Championships

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings