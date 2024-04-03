Vincent Kompany vows Burnley will keep battling to avoid Premier League drop

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Vincent Kompany vows Burnley will keep battling to avoid Premier League drop
Vincent Kompany vows Burnley will keep battling to avoid Premier League drop
Vincent Kompany's Burnley appear to be heading for Premier League relegation
Vincent Kompany's Burnley appear to be heading for Premier League relegation
AFP
Vincent Kompany said there is more to come from Burnley as they attempt to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Clarets extended their unbeaten run to four games on Tuesday but were unable to claim what could have been a key win in a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves, with Rayan Ait-Nouri cancelling out Jacob Bruun Larsen's fine volley.

The result left Burnley six points shy of safety with seven games still to play.

But with a match away to fellow strugglers Everton on Saturday, Burnley manager Kompany said his side could yet beat the drop.

"I'm fairly confident our team is a team of improvement, we can get better and I want them to continue doing that," he said.

"It's not surprising at all that we are where we are but, OK, that's in the past. It's what the next game brings. Start the game with confidence we can do something.

"I don't conceive a moment this season where we won't keep fighting."

For Wolves, the draw moved them on to 42 points, surpassing last season's total with eight games left to play.

They are now three points behind seventh-placed West Ham with a game in hand.

"There's never been a top-seven focus, just finish as high as we can," said Wolves manager Gary O'Neil.

"I would love us to finish in the top seven, the lads would love to finish in the top seven and they're pushing as hard as they can."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBurnleyWolves
Related Articles
Burnley maintain unbeaten run with hard-fought draw against Wolves
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Who's Missing: Mohamed Salah back just in time for Liverpool's clash with Manchester City
Show more
Football
Chelsea's Ben Chilwell ruled out of Manchester United clash but Malo Gusto back in training
Ex-football chief Luis Rubiales handed court summons on return to Spain
Updated
Injury-hit Manchester United braced for tough test at Chelsea, says Erik ten Hag
Trabzonspor get six-match spectator ban as two Fenerbahce players suspended over brawl
Race for the Scudetto: Leao makes the difference for Milan, Atalanta & Bologna impress
Getafe hit with three-match partial stand closure after racist abuse
Cameroon FA surprised at naming of new national team manager Marc Brys
Daniel Levy in talks with 'prospective investors' after Spurs post £86.8m loss
Coach Abdelhak Benchikha says Simba SC will turn the tables against Al Ahly
Most Read
"It's sad and ugly": Racially abused player Sarr speaks out after abandoned Spanish match
Fenerbahce to stay in Turkish Super Lig for now, chairman says
Dominic Thiem cuts down on practice to keep troublesome wrist injury at bay
Emmanuel Amuneke, Michael Nsien and Finidi George: Who could be the next Nigeria manager?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings