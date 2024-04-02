Burnley maintain unbeaten run with hard-fought draw against Wolves

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Burnley maintain unbeaten run with hard-fought draw against Wolves
Burnley maintain unbeaten run with hard-fought draw against Wolves
Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Dara O'Shea of Burnley
Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Dara O'Shea of Burnley
AFP
In a game which saw half of the famous Jimmy McIlroy Stand evacuated due to a precarious piece of hanging metal, Rayan Aït-Nouri’s header cancelled out a wonderful Jacob Bruun Larsen opener to share the spoils as Burnley went four unbeaten in the hunt for Premier League survival.

Gary O’Neil admitted that his star man Matheus Cunha has been banging his door down in recent days, desperate for a start weeks in advance of his original layoff prognosis.

Despite that, he handed a second consecutive start to Leon Chiwome, who had the chance to become the club’s youngest ever Premier League goalscorer at the ground where his potential predecessor Fabio Silva claimed the accolade last.

He perhaps should have been played through as Nelson Semedo advanced forward, opting instead for Ait-Nouri, whose touch evaded him at the vital moment.

Jacob Bruun Larsen of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's first goal
AFP

With most of the crowd intently watching the evacuation of a section of the Jimmy McIlroy Stand due to reports of loose metal hanging from the roof, those that remained almost missed a moment of individual brilliance.

It was Dara O'Shea’s raking ball from the right which turned out to be inch perfect for Bruun Larsen to lash home on the volley across a despairing Jose Sa. 

The half wasn’t over yet, with referee Thomas Bramhall awarding a soft freekick in midfield after Aït-Nouri looked to have overran the ball. He then got his head on the proceeding freekick from Pablo Sarabia, guiding the ball beyond Arijanet Muric.

Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's first goal
AFP

Bramhall bizarrely allowed Burnley to kick off, before pulling the game back for a VAR check which turned out in vain and saved him some serious embarrassment.

Cries of “you’re not fit to referee” rang out at Turf Moor, with boss Vincent Kompany commenting openly on the standard of the leagues officiating after a red card against Chelsea.

Match stats
Opta by Stats Perform

In not blowing his whistle, he allowed Aït-Nouri through one-on-one with Muric who stuck out a firm hand to keep the scores level.

Having netted in three of Burnley’s four wins so far this season, Bruun Larsen should have wrapped up another crucial three points as he fired Vitinho’s cutback straight at Sa.

With relegation rivals Nottingham Forest winning, in the end it will feel like two points dropped rather than a point gained as a six point gap opens up to safety.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBurnleyWolvesAit-Nouri Rayan
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Who's Missing: Mohamed Salah back just in time for Liverpool's clash with Manchester City
Who's Missing: Manchester United head to rivals City without eight key players
Show more
Football
Brighton post Premier League record profit of £122.8 million
Cameroon appoint Belgian Marc Brys as new head coach
West Ham and Spurs share the spoils in competitive London derby
Juventus put one foot in Coppa Italia final with vital victory over Lazio
Lacazette brace helps Lyon past Valenciennes to make Coupe de France final
Kaiserslautern end Saarbrucken's dream run to reach DFB Pokal final
Bournemouth edge past Crystal Palace as Kluivert claims all three points for Cherries
Late penalty helps Everton snatch vital point away at Newcastle
Relegation-threatened Forest put on clinical first-half display to smash sorry Fulham
Most Read
"It's sad and ugly": Racially abused player Sarr speaks out after abandoned Spanish match
Fenerbahce to stay in Turkish Super Lig for now, chairman says
Dominic Thiem cuts down on practice to keep troublesome wrist injury at bay
Emmanuel Amuneke, Michael Nsien and Finidi George: Who could be the next Nigeria manager?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings