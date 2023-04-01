West Ham stage impressive comeback to inflict third straight home loss on Spurs

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. West Ham stage impressive comeback to inflict third straight home loss on Spurs
West Ham stage impressive comeback to inflict third straight home loss on Spurs
West Ham United's English midfielder #07 James Ward-Prowse celebrates scoring the team's second goal
West Ham United's English midfielder #07 James Ward-Prowse celebrates scoring the team's second goal
AFP
West Ham United produced a dramatic second-half turnaround to claim a narrow 2-1 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur, extending the Hammers unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions (W5, D1).

After struggling defensively in recent games, Tottenham would have been relieved to see Cristian Romero return from a three-match suspension.

However, rather than the defensive third, it was the West Ham box where Romero made a significant impression in the 11th minute.

The Argentine centre-back rose high to meet Pedro Porro’s out-swinging corner and guide a looping header beyond the helpless Łukasz Fabiański, who was deputising for the injured Alphonse Areola.

Buoyed from Romero’s third goal of the season, Spurs spent the remainder of the first period searching for a second.

Romero opens the scoring for Tottenham
AFP

Giovani Lo Celso forced Fabiański into a routine stop before West Ham defender Kurt Zouma inadvertently directed the ball against the post in first-half stoppage time.

After offering very little before the break, a rejuvenated West Ham side gained a crucial foothold within seven minutes of the restart.

Bowen levelled the scores for West Ham after half-time
AFP

Mohammed Kudus’s long-range strike ricocheted into the path of Jarrod Bowen, who confidently fired home with his weaker right foot to net his ninth league goal of the campaign.

With Tottenham’s slender lead wiped out, Ange Postecoglou summoned Richarlison and Oliver Skipp from the bench in a bid to swing momentum back in the home team’s favour.

Richarlison was presented with the chance to make an immediate impact, but he could only glance his header wide from Porro’s inviting delivery. The full-back then took it upon himself to let fly, only for Fabiański to make a smart stop.

Match stats
Flashscore

A failure to take those opportunities ultimately proved costly, as West Ham took full advantage of a defensive error to complete the turnaround.

Guglielmo Vicario could only push Destiny Udogie’s weak backpass into the path of the grateful James Ward-Prowse, who hit the post with his initial effort before tapping into an empty net from the subsequent rebound.

The ninth-placed Hammers frustrated Spurs for the remainder of the contest, ensuring the hosts remain in sixth position and without a win in five matches.

Flashcore Man of the Match: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

Check out the match summary at Flashscore

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamWest Ham
Related Articles
Cristian Romero boost for Tottenham, but reminded about discipline
Football Tracker: Felix gives Barcelona crucial win over Atletico, Inter crush Napoli
Who's Missing: 18 players ruled out ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United
Show more
Football
Sean Dyche proud of his Everton players who are 'giving everything'
Everton out of relegation zone after putting three goals past Newcastle
Palmeiras win Brazilian league title after Botafogo's historic collapse
Italy's sports prosecutors request four-year ban for Paul Pogba over doping allegations
Updated
Brentford coach Thomas Frank says Bryan Mbeumo set to be sidelined 'for weeks'
US firm Arctos Partners takes minority stake in Paris Saint-Germain
Juventus announce they are not rejoining European Club Association
Updated
Editors' Picks: High-flying Villa take on Arsenal, NBA In-Season Tournament arrives in Vegas
Unai Emery refuses to label surging Aston Villa as title contenders
Most Read
Derby Week: Anderlecht vs Liege - a rivalry of different communities and Belgian complexities
Editors' Picks: High-flying Villa take on Arsenal, NBA In-Season Tournament arrives in Vegas
Reims host PSG in a top-four clash with all eyes on Warren Zaire-Emery
EXCLUSIVE: Darts star Stowe Buntz - 'To be the best I have to beat the best'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings