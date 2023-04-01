Who will be the next Premier League manager to be sacked?

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag is among the favourites to be sacked, according to bookmakers

We are 10 games in to the new Premier League season and while managers at the top of the table battle for honours, some might soon receive their P45.

Flashscore UK takes a look at seven of the most likely Premier League managers to receive their marching orders.

Paul Heckingbottom - Sheffield United

Paul Heckingbottom reacts during Sheffield United's match against Man Utd AFP

Sheffield United have made the worst start to a Premier League season on record after their 5-0 thrashing at Arsenal on Saturday.

The blunt Blades have conceded 29 goals and picked up only one point in their opening 10 games, and are nailed on favourites to make an immediate return to the Championship.

It might seem unfair for them to dismiss Heckingbottom after letting star players Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye leave in the summer, but with rumours swirling of his imminent departure ahead of kick-off, surely it's now only a matter of time.

Andoni Iraola - Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola takes his seat ahead of Bournemouth v Arsenal AFP

Philip Billing’s winning goal for Bournemouth against relegation rivals Burnley on Saturday could prove to be crucial for the Cherries.

The result - their first first league win of the season - lifted them out of the bottom three, but how much patience will chairman Bill Foley have to stick with Iraola?

The club have maintained their poor form from the end of last season and face Man City and Newcastle in their next two league fixtures, before a vital six-pointer away to Sheffield United. Will their EFL Cup tie at home to Liverpool on Wednesday decide his fate?

Vincent Kompany - Burnley

Vincent Kompany looks on ahead of Burnley's clash at Brentford AFP

If it's getting hot under the collar for Iraola, spare a thought for Kompany - the manager of the team he beat on Saturday.

After dominating the Championship last season, Burnley have lost eight of their opening 10 league matches this term and sit second bottom of the table.

Confidence is low is and supporter frustration is growing, but there is cause for optimism: the Clarets have endured an incredibly tough schedule - they have already faced five of the big seven - with far easier matches to come. Patience could be key.

Erik Ten Hag - Man Utd

Erik ten Hag walks off the pitch dejected after Man Utd lose to Man City AFP

Perhaps former Man Utd captain Roy Keane summed it up best at the end of City’s 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday: "Where do you start and where do you end?"

Man Utd have lost half of their opening 10 league matches this season - their worst start to the season since 1986/87 - with star striker Marcus Rashford only scoring once in 13 games.

Off the field, well-publicised issues - from ownership, player recruitment to the leaky Old Trafford roof - also include questions as to whether the club have actually improved under the Dutchman. With matches against Newcastle, Chelsea, Bayern and Liverpool on the horizon, the bookies have made Ten Hag one of the favourites next to go.

Mauricio Pochettino - Chelsea

Chelsea's Mauricio Pochettino shouts instructions to his team during their home defeat to Brentford AFP

It’s never a good sign when a manager asks the club's owner for patience, but that’s exactly what Pochettino told Todd Boehly at the end of Chelsea's woeful home defeat to Brentford on Saturday.

The Argentine has endured a difficult start at Stamford Bridge with the club winning only three of their opening 10 league matches, stranding them in the bottom half of the table.

Blues fans were desperate to start afresh under the former Tottenham and PSG boss this season, but their many problems keep resurfacing. Who even knows what their starting XI should be? With European qualification vanishing with each passing week, time could be running out on Pochettino.

Rob Edwards - Luton

Rob Edwards applauds the fans after Luton's defeat to Aston Villa AFP

It was always going to be tough for Luton and Rob Edwards, but how much time will he be given to stay in the top fight?

The Hatters were among the favourites to be relegated at the start of the season and have since lost seven of their opening 10 league games, winning only once - against perennial strugglers Everton - as they sit 18th in the table.

It seems ridiculous to even consider Edwards a contender after his stunning achievement last season, but after being knocked out of the EFL Cup to 10-man Exeter and with tough matches against Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal and Man City in their next six fixtures, the bookies have made him among the favourites to be dismissed.

Sean Dyche - Everton

Sean Dyche gestures on the touchline as Everton beat West Ham at the London Stadium AFP

Winning the battle to avoid relegation last season allowed Sean Dyche some breathing space, but this was all-but extinguished after a disastrous start to the campaign in which they won just one point from their opening five matches.

Recent wins over Bournemouth and West Ham - coupled with awful results from teams below them - has led to cautious optimism among the fans as they look to end their last season at Goodison Park on a high.

But with fixtures against Man Utd, Newcastle and Chelsea in their next six league games, and a potentially imminent 12-point penalty for financial irregularities looming, this season could soon spiral. Will Dyche pay the price?