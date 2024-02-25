Wolves keep up hunt for European places with narrow win over Sheffield United

Wolves keep up hunt for European places with narrow win over Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Spanish midfielder #21 Pablo Sarabia celebrates after scoring the opening goal
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Spanish midfielder #21 Pablo Sarabia celebrates after scoring the opening goal
AFP
Wolves recorded successive Premier League wins for the first time in 2024 as they beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Molineux, moving them up to eighth in the table.

The hosts started on the front foot, with Pedro Neto particularly dangerous in attacking areas. However, the Blades grew into the first half and could have gone in front through Rhian Brewster, who forced a fine save from José Sá after his initial effort was blocked by Craig Dawson.

The striker has never scored in the PL, and it told when he went through on the counter attack moments later, only to skew his shot horribly wide.

James McAtee also had a decent chance on the break, but his shot was comfortably saved.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Spanish midfielder #21 Pablo Sarabia celebrates in front of supporters after scoring the opening goal
AFP

For all Sheffield United’s chances, it was Wolves who took the lead on the half-hour mark, as Pablo Sarabia headed home his third goal this season from a lovely Rayan Aït-Nouri cross - their first and only shot on target in the half.

Neto and Sarabia had chances to double their side’s advantage before HT, but Gary O’Neil’s men went into the break just one goal up.

Match stats
Opta by Stats Perform

The visitors still took encouragement from their first-half performance, and continued to create chances early in the second, as McAtee dragged his shot wide before crossing for Brewster at the far post, but the Englishman’s effort was saved by Sá.

It was a nervy ending for Wanderers supporters as Chris Wilder’s team continued to build the pressure, but the hosts managed to hold on for victory, and subsequently extend their unbeaten H2H run to nine home PL games. 

The Blades remain bottom after another defeat, but certainly showed signs of fight in their relegation battle.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Player ratings
Flashscore

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueWolvesSheffield Utd
