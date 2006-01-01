Ex-Spain striker Torres named head coach of Atletico Madrid's B team

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Primera RFEF - Group 2
  4. Ex-Spain striker Torres named head coach of Atletico Madrid's B team

Ex-Spain striker Torres named head coach of Atletico Madrid's B team

Fernando Torres had two spells at Atletico Madrid as a player
Fernando Torres had two spells at Atletico Madrid as a playerReuters
World Cup-winning former Spain striker Fernando Torres (40) has been named head coach of Atletico Madrid's B team, the LaLiga club said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I accept it as a great challenge with a lot of ambition and the tranquillity of knowing that we are ready," Torres, who previously coached Atletico's under-19s, said in a statement.

Torres scored more than 100 goals in two spells at his boyhood club Atletico. He helped Spain win the European Championship in 2008 and 2012 and their first World Cup in 2010.

The forward also played for Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan, winning the Champions League and Europa League with the London club. He also lifted the Europa League with Atletico.

Mentions
FootballTorres FernandoAtl. MadridChelseaLiverpoolPrimera RFEF - Group 2
Related Articles
Chelsea and Liverpool leading the chase for Leeds dazzler Summerville
Spanish court orders FIFA and UEFA to halt opposition to Super League
Italian coach Claudio Ranieri retires after 37 years in management
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Sesko set to stay at RB Leipzig, Szczesny nearing Al Nassr move
Updated
Toni Kroos says Germany feel pressure but are privileged to play home Euro tournament
Poland's Robert Lewandowski to miss Euro 2024 clash against Netherlands with injury
UEFA reaffirms that VAR should only intervene in clear and obvious errors at EURO 2024
Gareth Southgate says he could leave if England don't win Euro 2024
Tickets for Ronaldo's Portugal training session on offer for up to 800 euros
EXCLUSIVE: Pat Nevin tells Scotland to 'have a right go' against Germany in EURO opener
EURO 2024 Preview: Scotland looking to rediscover form and make history
Copa America: Full squads ready for tournament in United States
Most Read
All you need to know about the World Cup qualifier between Kenya and Ivory Coast
Transfer News LIVE: Sesko set to stay at RB Leipzig, Szczesny nearing Al Nassr move
Predicting Nigeria's starting XI against Benin: Boniface and Chukwueze to start?
Valencia fans sentenced to eight months in prison for racist abuse against Vinicius Junior

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings