Al Nassr's Talisca out for rest of season with thigh injury

Anderson Talisca in action for Al Nassr
Anderson Talisca in action for Al Nassr
Reuters
Al Nassr forward Anderson Talisca (30) will miss the rest of the season in Saudi Arabia due to a thigh injury, the Brazilian said on Tuesday.

The former Benfica and Besiktas player missed his side's 1-0 defeat away to Al Ain in the first leg of their Asian Champions League quarter-final on Monday.

The absence of Talisca, who has scored 25 goals in 25 games in all competitions this season, will be a huge below to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr.

"Injury is part of the sport, but my determination is even greater! The rehabilitation begins now, and I promise to come back stronger next season to contribute even more to Al Nassr's success," Talisca posted on Instagram.

Talisca's league stats this season
Flashscore

Talisca said he will be doing his rehabilitation in Italy.

Al Nassr, with 53 points from 22 games, are second in the Saudi Pro League, nine points behind Al Hilal.

