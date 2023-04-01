England midfielder Henderson defends move to Saudi Arabia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Saudi Professional League
  4. England midfielder Henderson defends move to Saudi Arabia
England midfielder Henderson defends move to Saudi Arabia
Henderson gave an interview to the Athletic
Henderson gave an interview to the Athletic
Profimedia
England midfielder Jordan Henderson (33) has responded to criticism by defending his decision to join a Saudi Arabian club in an interview published by The Athletic on Tuesday.

Henderson moved to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq from Liverpool on a three-year deal in July. The switch to Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality is illegal, made headlines as he has long been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I can understand the frustration. I can understand the anger. I get it. All I can say around that is that I'm sorry that they feel like that. My intention was never, ever to hurt anyone," Henderson told The Athletic.

"Now when I was making the decision, the way that I tried to look at it was I felt as though, by myself not going, we can all bury our heads in the sand and criticise different cultures and different countries from afar.

"But then nothing's going to happen. Nothing's going to change."

After 12 seasons at Liverpool, many fans were shocked at the captain's decision to leave the club. But Henderson felt he was no longer an essential part of manager Juergen Klopp's plans.

"There were a few things that sent alarm bells ringing. I've got a very good relationship with Jurgen. He was very honest with me," Henderson said.

"I won’t go into detail about the conversation because it's private, but it put me in a position where I knew that I wasn't going to be playing as much. I knew there were going to be new players coming in my position."

Henderson denied that the reason he agreed to join Al Ettifaq was the financial reward on offer.

"People can believe me or not, but in my life and my career, money has never been a motivation. Ever. Don’t get me wrong, when you move, the business deal has to be tight.

"You have to have financials, you have to feel wanted, you have to feel valued. And money is a part of that. But that wasn’t the sole reason. And these possibilities came up before money was even mentioned."

Henderson in action for Al Ettifaq
Profimedia

Henderson has been named in England's squad to play Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Poland on Saturday before visiting Scotland in a friendly the following week.

England LGBT group 3LIONSPRIDE issued a statement saying they would no longer cheer his name or use a banner with Henderson's face. Some of them may also turn their backs to the pitch. Henderson said he was hurt by the criticism.

"I do care. I'm not one of these people who goes home, forgets about everything and is just like, “I'm fine, my family is fine, just crack on.

"But at the same time, I knew people can look at it like that and they’re entitled to their opinion, they’re entitled to feel like that. All I can say is that I apologise, I’m sorry that I’ve made them feel that way. But I haven’t changed as a person."

Mentions
FootballSaudi Professional LeagueHenderson JordanLiverpoolAl Ettifaq FC
Related Articles
OPINION: Jordan Henderson's fall from Liverpool's king to Saudi Arabia's pawn
Liverpool's England midfielder Jordan Henderson joins Saudi club Al-Ettifaq
Jordan Henderson bids farewell to Liverpool after 12 years with emotional video
Show more
Football
Evan Ferguson out of Ireland's Euro qualifiers with knee injury
FA 'to pursue Guardiola' should Southgate quit England post
Man City to face Club Leon or Urawa Red Diamonds in Club World Cup
Villarreal sack manager Setien after poor LaLiga start
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi extends contract until 2025
Defender Eric Bailly joins Besiktas from Manchester United
Al Ittihad 'set to make renewed bid for Mohamed Salah' this week
Ndombele, Sanchez join Galatasaray from Spurs
Brazil's Antony withdrawn from squad after assault allegations
Most Read
Sabalenka looks for US Open progress with top ranking in the bag
Drained Swiatek eyes reset after US Open shock
Weekend highlights: Historic Haaland, celebs flock for Messi
Team of the Week: Ronaldo and Haaland show class again

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings