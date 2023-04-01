Roberto Firmino debut hat-trick lights up Al-Ahli win in Saudi Pro League opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Saudi Professional League
  4. Roberto Firmino debut hat-trick lights up Al-Ahli win in Saudi Pro League opener
Roberto Firmino debut hat-trick lights up Al-Ahli win in Saudi Pro League opener
Firmino celebrates scoring
Firmino celebrates scoring
Profimedia
Al-Ahli's Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino (31) shone with a debut hat-trick to secure a 3-1 home win over Al-Hazm in the opening fixture of the Saudi Pro League season on Friday.

The former Liverpool forward scored twice in the opening 10 minutes before another strike in the 72nd for his treble sealed the three points for the newly-promoted team.

Al-Ahli and Al-Hazm were two of the four clubs promoted to the Saudi top flight, which has increased from 16 teams to 18 this season.

The hosts took the lead after six minutes with a header from captain Firmino, who got his double with a close-range finish from ex-Manchester City winger and fellow new arrival Riyad Mahrez's cross four minutes later.

Having been largely dominated in the first half, Al-Hazm pulled a goal back five minutes after the break as Vina seized on a poor clearance by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, signed from Chelsea.

Firmino, however, capped a perfect opening night by restoring the two-goal lead with less than 20 minutes to go.

Reigning champions Al-Ittihad, who have signed Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema from Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, play their first game on Sunday at Al-Raed.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, runners-up last season, face Al-Ettifaq on Monday. The game could see former Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane, who joined Al-Nassr last week, and Jordan Henderson facing off.

Mentions
FootballSaudi Professional LeagueFirmino RobertoAl Ahli SCAl Hazem Rass
Related Articles
Striker Roberto Firmino joins Al-Ahli as a free agent after leaving Liverpool
Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino agrees to join Saudi club Al-Ahli
Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez joins Saudi exodus, signing for Al-Ahli from Roma
Show more
Football
Manchester City victory at Burnley marred by injury to Kevin de Bruyne
Football Tracker: Man City get season off to perfect start as big European leagues begin
Updated
Manchester City bag comfortable win over Burnley in Premier League opener
Transfer News LIVE: Kane in Munich for medical, Caicedo saga takes another twist
Updated
Manchester United reach agreement in principle for Fred transfer to Fenerbahce
Defender Castello Lukeba moves to Leipzig from Lyon for 34 million euros
Moyes targeting more success this season with Ward-Prowse and Maguire close to signing
David Raya set for Arsenal and will not play on Sunday, says Thomas Frank
Luton Town: From non-league nightmare to Premier League fairytale
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kane in Munich for medical, Caicedo saga takes another twist
Football Tracker: Man City get season off to perfect start as big European leagues begin
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?
Who's missing? Gabriel Jesus among players set to miss Premier League opener

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |