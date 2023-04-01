Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez joins Saudi exodus, signing for Al-Ahli from Roma

Ibanez scored three goals in 48 games for Roma last season

Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez (26) has joined Al-Ahli from AS Roma on a four-year deal, the Saudi Pro League side said on Thursday.

The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee for Ibanez, who joined Roma from Atalanta on a permanent deal in 2021.

Ibanez scored three goals in 48 games for Jose Mourinho's team last season.

"Welcome to Al-Ahli, Roger!" Al-Ahli posted on messaging platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Al-Ahli have named Matthias Jaissle as manager on a three-year deal after Red Bull Salzburg sacked the German coach.

Ibanez becomes the latest addition to Al-Ahli, who returned to the Pro League following a season in the second division, after Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Alain Saint-Maximin and Franck Kessie.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project involving the league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

PIF owns 75% of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each.

