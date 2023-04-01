Cambiaso scores first Juventus goal as they grab last minute winner to beat Verona

Juventus and Verona in action
Juventus and Verona in action
AFP
Juventus moved to the top of the Serie A table after a last-gasp winner against Hellas Verona at the Allianz Stadium. A 97th-minute goal from Andrea Cambiaso (27) extended the Bianconeri’s unbeaten run to five games.

Juventus have been quietly prodding along all season and find themselves near the top of Serie A, just two points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

The Bianconeri got off to a strong start as Dusan Vlahovic came close but his shot was blocked, and just minutes later the home side thought they had found the opener when Moise Kean produced a moment of individual brilliance.

Picking the ball up midway through the Verona half, the striker turned towards goal, beat two men and fired a shot into the bottom corner from outside of the box but the Italian was denied his first goal of the season as replays showed the ball touched Vlahovic on the way in and the Serbian forward was in an offside position.

The home side struggled from there on as Verona began to grow into the game but without creating any clear goal-scoring chances.

Vlahovic had an opportunity to break the deadlock before half time, however, the Serb could only steer his header over the bar despite initially doing well to free himself of his marker in the box.

Five of Juve’s seven goals scored at home this season have come after the break, and the hosts ramped up the pressure right from the off and thought they had notched the opener through Kean again in the 52nd minute after the Italian showed great instinct to nod in Weston McKennie’s cross.

Once again however, after a lengthy VAR review, he was denied his maiden goal this season after he was adjudged to have fouled a Verona player at the start of the attacking move.

Kean’s frustrations were beginning to show as he was booked for dissent minutes later and was then taken off on the hour mark, prompting the forward to trudge straight down the tunnel in anger.

Kean’s replacement, Federico Chiesa almost made an immediate impact as the Juve joint-top scorer this season produced an excellent curling strike towards goal but Verona stopper Lorenzo Montipo just about did enough to put it behind for a corner.

It was one-way traffic as Verona continued to be on the receiving end of a Juve onslaught but time after time, the away side managed to deny the hosts the elusive opener.

Chiesa saw a shot cleared off the line from Verona captain Davide Faraoni as it looked like it was not going to be Juve’s night.

Despite producing a barrage of chances on the Verona goal, it wasn’t until Juve’s 30th attempt on goal that they finally broke Verona’s resolve, and it arrived in the 97th minute as Cambiaso capitalised on a goalmouth scramble to poke home his first-ever goal for the club.

Cambiaso celebrates first Juventus goal
Profimedia

The result sends the Bianconeri to the top of the Serie A table ahead of Inter and AC Milan’s games on Sunday. Verona meanwhile, remain just two points above the relegation zone.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Manuel Locatelli (Juventus)

Serie A table
Flashscore

See all the match stats here.

