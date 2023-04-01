De Rossi gets off to perfect start as Roma boss with victory over Verona

It was the perfect start to life as AS Roma manager for former captain Daniele De Rossi, who replaced outgoing boss Jose Mourinho with a 2-1 win against Hellas Verona – denying the Gialloblu a first league double over the capital club for more than half a century.

Less than five years after turning out on the pitch for the Giallorossi for a 616th and final time, Roma legend De Rossi didn’t even have to wait 20 minutes for his side to score their first goal of his touchline tenure.

Stephan El Shaarawy – who played four seasons alongside De Rossi at the Olimpico – broke down the left and bamboozled Jackson Tchatchoua to square it back to Romelu Lukaku, who swept in past a scrambling Lorenzo Montipo.

Despite sitting in 9th place in Serie A going into the weekend after their worst start to a season in 21 years, Roma were still within sight of the top four, and they showed their credentials again just minutes later.

El Shaarawy was once again the provider, diverting Lukaku’s diagonal ball into the path of Lorenzo Pellegrini, who smashed a second into the roof of the net.

Having not tasted victory against Roma here in any of their last 26 attempts, there was little to shout about for Verona in the first half, and chances for the likes of Dean Huijsen threatened to extend the deficit further.

With August’s reverse fixture going the way of Verona, chances of winning both Serie A matches against Roma for the first time since the 1968/69 season were beginning to look slim, but the visitors were offered a lifeline just after the hour mark.

Referee Juan Luca Sacchi judged that the ball struck Diego Llorente’s arm in an unnatural position, but Milan Duric squandered the opportunity from 12 yards, hot-headedly blasting into row Z. Still, the balance of play had turned, and the nerves were amplified for Roma when Michael Folorunsho pulled one back with a sensational swerving shot from distance which caught Rui Patricio out.

Roma-Verona match stats StatsPerform

Verona rallied for an equaliser in the final stages, but Roma players battled well – just as their new manager had done during his 19 years at the club – to hold onto the three points.

Although he is only expected to take charge until the end of the season, keeping a now-13 match unbeaten home run going will surely be on De Rossi’s mind as he looks to put himself in the conversation for the permanent appointment.

Just two points now separate I Lupi from the top four, while Verona remain in the bottom three after an 11th successive away match without victory.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Stephan El Shaarawy (AS Roma)

