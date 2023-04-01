Four more Udinese fans given stadium bans following Maignan racial abuse

The game between Udinese and Milan on Saturday was halted briefly after Maignan alerted the referee about the chanting directed at him.
A man from the city of Udine, and a woman and two other men from the local area were picked out after an analysis of video footage from the Bluenergy stadium, local police said in a statement. Their details have been passed on to prosecutors.
The five-year ban is the maximum that can be given to first-time offenders.
Another suspect was identified and given a stadium ban earlier this week and Udinese said they would seek to impose a lifetime ban on offenders.
The club itself has been ordered to play one match behind closed doors after the latest episode of racism to blight Italian soccer.