Udinese ordered to play one match behind closed doors after Mike Maignan racist abuse

Maignan and Milan walked off the pitch briefly after the goalkeeper received racist abuse

Udinese will have to play a home game behind closed doors after AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan (28) was racially abused during Saturday's match in Udine, an Italian Football Federation (FIGC) judge said on Tuesday.

An FIGC judge issued the order based on reports from the referee as well as the federal prosecutor's office.

"For an event of this magnitude and seriousness... the obligation to play a match behind closed doors... may be applied," the official statement said.

Maignan had alerted the referee before leaving the pitch due to repeated racist abuse from the local fans. He was followed by his team mates to the tunnel before returning to the goal after a few minutes.

The France international called for accountability from "the entire system" in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, including those who abused him, those who saw everything but did nothing, Udinese and the authorities.

Udinese condemned all forms of discrimination and said they would cooperate with the authorities in the investigation into the incident.

On Monday, Udine police identified a 46-year-old man as one of those who racially abused Maignan. Udinese general manager Franco Collavino proposed lifetime stadium bans for everyone found guilty.

Udinese play their next home match against Monza on February 3rd.

Udinese are 16th in the table, one point above the relegation zone.