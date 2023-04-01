Udinese ordered to play one match behind closed doors after Mike Maignan racist abuse

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Udinese ordered to play one match behind closed doors after Mike Maignan racist abuse
Udinese ordered to play one match behind closed doors after Mike Maignan racist abuse
Maignan and Milan walked off the pitch briefly after the goalkeeper received racist abuse
Maignan and Milan walked off the pitch briefly after the goalkeeper received racist abuse
Reuters
Udinese will have to play a home game behind closed doors after AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan (28) was racially abused during Saturday's match in Udine, an Italian Football Federation (FIGC) judge said on Tuesday.

An FIGC judge issued the order based on reports from the referee as well as the federal prosecutor's office.

"For an event of this magnitude and seriousness... the obligation to play a match behind closed doors... may be applied," the official statement said.

Maignan had alerted the referee before leaving the pitch due to repeated racist abuse from the local fans. He was followed by his team mates to the tunnel before returning to the goal after a few minutes.

The France international called for accountability from "the entire system" in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, including those who abused him, those who saw everything but did nothing, Udinese and the authorities.

Udinese condemned all forms of discrimination and said they would cooperate with the authorities in the investigation into the incident.

On Monday, Udine police identified a 46-year-old man as one of those who racially abused Maignan. Udinese general manager Franco Collavino proposed lifetime stadium bans for everyone found guilty.

Udinese play their next home match against Monza on February 3rd.

Udinese are 16th in the table, one point above the relegation zone.

Mentions
FootballMaignan MikeUdineseAC MilanSerie A
Related Articles
Udinese general manager says lifetime bans will be given after Mike Maignan racial abuse
Race for the Scudetto: Roma give De Rossi ideal start, Udinese unlucky against AC Milan
Mike Maignan: If you're silent on racism, you're complicit
Show more
Football
Lion-hearted Cameroon produce stunning late show to down Gambia and secure knockout spot
Spanish FA files complaint over Real Madrid VAR audio leak
Senegal march to top of Group C with comfortable win over already-qualified Guinea
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Mourinho and Dybala to reunite? Casemiro linked with Saudi switch
Stimac bemoans lack of strikers after India suffer worst Asian Cup showing in 40 years
Palestine seal historic Asian Cup last-16 spots with victory as Iran win Group C
Al Nassr postpone China friendlies as Ronaldo injured before Inter Miami clash
Transfer News LIVE: Phillips set for West Ham loan move, Bayern's Trippier bid rejected
Updated
One million euro bonus for Equatorial Guinea after AFCON heroics
West Ham agree loan for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Phillips set for West Ham loan move, Bayern's Trippier bid rejected
Ghana all but out of tournament after stunning Mozambique fightback
Martinez leaves it late as Inter win third-straight Supercoppa
Australia's Mitchell Duke to miss Uzbekistan game with injury, says coach Arnold

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings